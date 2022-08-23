Keep Your Five Alive Futsal semis set for Saturday

Latest update August 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 23, 2022 Sports
The semi finals of the Keep Your Five Alive futsal competition will be contested on Saturday at the National Gymnasium.
Slinzgers FC will face Stabroek Ballers in the first game, while Sparta will take on Swag of Linden in the second encounter. Action gets underway at 09:00hrs. The final will be played on September 3 at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
