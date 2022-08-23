IDPADA-G says books are in order

– was investigated by government last year

– denied increase in subvention for grant aid to Afro-Guyanese

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly -Guyana (IDPADA-G) has refuted claims by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo that the organisation’s leaders have been pocketing state funds to support Afro–Guyanese and is adamant the statesman is being “misleading” about the agency’s spending given that the administration would have launched an investigation into the organisation’s affairs just a year ago.

Jagdeo had alleged that the agency’s Board of Directors were personally benefiting from an almost $500M state allocation, and singled out IDPADA-G’s chairman, Vincent Alexander, as one of the beneficiaries who have done little to nothing for Afro-Guyanese. Jagdeo stated too that while the agency is registered as a private agency, receiving state funding, it has not been accountable to the Government and has been conducting private audits in relation to its spending.

During a Press Conference addressing the accusations of the Vice President yesterday, Alexander highlighted that the Government is fully aware of IDPADA-G’s spending. He explained that the agency would have received a call from the Ministry of Finance last year, stating that based on a report in the media, an investigation would be launched into agency’s financial status. “So, they came, they investigated, and they have submitted a report,” Alexander informed. “And I am pleased to say that the report cannot in anyway point fingers at any kind of misappropriation or misdemeanor on our part,” the Chairman said. He submitted therefore, that IDPADA-G has stood the test of both the required audit by law and the test of an investigation. Alexander further added that while the ministry’s auditors came in December of 2021, they returned to the agency in January of this year.

IDPADA-G falls under the United Nations designated International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024) under the theme ‘People of African descent: recognition, justice and development.’ It requires all nations with African descendants to put in place mechanisms that provide support for the marginalized ethnic group. With the agency’s Board of Directors being strictly volunteers with an executive staff headed by CEO, Olive Sampson, Alexander has stated that the agency is a country coordinating mechanism that comprises some 60 African Guyanese groups.

Alexander insisted that IDPADA-G is not a grant agency but provided financial aid to the Afro Guyanese community after receiving a $10million sum in 2018 for that specific purpose. Additional financial support was also allocated for other types of aid outside of projects that render capacity building to recipients. Of the agency’s spending 50 percent or more of the budget is allocated to programs Alexander said. Jagdeo has stated that a large percent of the agency’s budget was going towards the payment to salaries to which Alexander explained that the executive staffs are the ones facilitating the core work of the agency. He explained that the Board are volunteers and they make up committees that set the projects within certain focus areas, while the staffers job directly relate to being at the disposal of the Afro Guyanese community.

Where projects are concerned, the agency’s CEO highlighted spending. She said that from the $10M for grants received in 2018, -$8,911,254 were disbursed, 2019 – $896,043 and in 2020 – $ 343,773 the remaining balance. Expenditures for capacity building saw in 2018, $22,386,555 being expended, 2019 $44,324,848 and 2020 – $11,762,671. The CEO provided more figures relating to investments in tuition expenses and scholarships for secondary and tertiary education. Over $3M was expended to reopened night schools closed after August 2020, Sampson said. She continued that beneficiaries from IDPADA-G involve business owners who are trained in preparing bid documents, proposals and other important business documents. They benefited from workshops and technical assistance from one stop business and family conferences that brought representatives from banks, state institutions and others to the people.

IDPADA-G said that it receive $68M was received from Government in 2018 and that money was increased in 2019 after a request during that year to increase the sum to $100M given the amount of work recognized in the African Guyanese communities. An additional increase was sought from the Government of $58M for the specific purpose of grant assistance, but IDPADA-G said that was denied. The response from the Government was “That ($58M) request will not be honoured and therefore we have not gotten the specific money for grant purposes.”

Alexander clarified nonetheless that IDPADA-G is a registered non-profit company and under the law of Guyana such a company is required to have private audits. He said that the agency has been doing that and the reports are available to the Government and the ministry in particular. Alexander said that President Irfaan Ali has promised to meet with IDPADA-G for necessary engagements. The Chairman recorded the agency’s fear however and hoped that the attack by the Vice President is not the stage being set for the President to not meet with the agency and/ or to reduce the allocations supporting the United Nation’s call for recognition, justice and development for Afro- Guyanese.