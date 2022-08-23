Guyana’s U14 Girls reach consolation semis 

Latest update August 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Aug 23, 2022 Sports

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships

With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on Friday none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club who are representing Guyana have qualified for the play-off, although the Guyanese U-14 Girls have reached the Semis in the consolation division.

Jodrell Chapman (right) beat Guyana’s Navindra Arjune

Renola Jordan (right) beat Cyra Harricharran

Guyana’s Paula Kalekyzi beat Else Ferguson

Jodrell Chapman of Trinidad and Tobago defeated Navindra Arjune 5/3, 4/0, while Guyanese Renola Jordan beat Trinidadian Cyra Harricharran 4/1, 4/1 to move into the Girls U-14 Consolation semi-final.

Guyanese Paula Kalekyzi got the better of Trini Else Ferguson 4/0, 4/0 to reach the other U-14 consolation semi-final to possible set and all Guyana final today. (Sean Devers)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

