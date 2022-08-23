Guyana’s U14 Girls reach consolation semis

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships

With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on Friday none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club who are representing Guyana have qualified for the play-off, although the Guyanese U-14 Girls have reached the Semis in the consolation division.

Jodrell Chapman of Trinidad and Tobago defeated Navindra Arjune 5/3, 4/0, while Guyanese Renola Jordan beat Trinidadian Cyra Harricharran 4/1, 4/1 to move into the Girls U-14 Consolation semi-final.

Guyanese Paula Kalekyzi got the better of Trini Else Ferguson 4/0, 4/0 to reach the other U-14 consolation semi-final to possible set and all Guyana final today. (Sean Devers)