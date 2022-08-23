Grace Kennedy Money Services throws its support for Strikers All Female Dominoes Tourney

Grace Kennedy Money Services (GKMS), which is the umbrella brand for the services offered by Western Union and Bill Express and FX Trader, were the latest to embrace Strikers Sports Club Summer Special All Female Dominoes tourney initiative which is slated for August 27.

The presentation saw its local Marketing Assistant, Mrs. Tina Seabra-Gibson doing the honours in handing over the second prize trophy and sponsorship on behalf of GKMS in which she posited the company’s commitment and example fulfilling its role as a good corporate entity and their joy to be a proud sponsor of the All Female tourney and in so congratulating Strikers Sports Club on its 13th year anniversary.

This initiative was birthed three years ago by “Three the Hard Way” in which the inequality in women folks has to endure when competing against their male counterparts in dominoes. Some of their all female events include Strikers Sports Club Christmas Bonanza in 2019, a salute to mothers in 2021, all female Strikers Sports Club Anniversary celebration in 2022.

They are usually booted (knocked out) by their male counterparts before, as we would say in Guyanese parlance, “Seeing the Promised Land” to a final six participating teams of the said competition. Hence we at “Three the Hard Way” in association with Strikers Sports Club has taken the initiative to invite FEMALE TEAMS ONLY for this event. Some of the teams that have assured us of participation are Big Boss Girls, All Seasons Angels, Spartans Girls, Turning Point Girls, Big Girls, In Time Ladies, Kuru Kuru Queens, Hammer, Meadow Brook Warriors and Cody Girls, VSH Six, BOG Girls WU Ladies.

Entrance fee is slated to be $12,000 per team in which the winning team will walk away with $200,000, Trophy and 9 medals, first runners up will receive $125,000, Trophy and 9 medals, third place will be $75,000 richer inclusive with trophy and 9 medals. A bonus Fourth place is added and will receive $40,000 and a trophy.

As an incentive, Triple M Investments and Mr. Ryan Rambalak have donated two hampers each for the top players of the winning teams.

Other sponsors that heeded to the call and are on board of this initiative include 94.1FM, Austin’s Imports, Patterson Associates, Abu’s Enterprises, Luminous Consultancy & Electrical Services, DEDUNE Company (Ghana), Big Boss Transportation Services, Dynasty Sports Club, and Spartans Domino Academy.