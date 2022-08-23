Govt turns to RSS to help probe ‘Paper Shorts’ killing, Bascom’s allegations

Kaieteur News – Amid growing calls for an independent and international investigation into the allegations of cover-up into the murder of businessman, Ricardo ‘Paper Shorts’ Fagundes, President Irfaan Ali on Monday announced that the Barbados-headquartered Regional Security System (RSS), has been asked to review the probe thus far.

Earlier this year, member countries of the Regional Security System (RSS) agreed to sign a protocol that would see Guyana’s accession. The RSS member states are: Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Barbados. The RSS is an international agreement for the defence and security of the eastern Caribbean Region with future expansion planned with South America. It sets out to preserve the peace and stability of the region by delivering world-class, professional, effective and efficient services through cooperative engagement with partner nations, the security sector and the peoples of the region.

According to media reports President Ali said specifically, the RSS will review the work done on the murder of Fagundes and will also review the allegations made by Detective Sergeant Dion Bascom, who implicated senior police officers and a leading local businessman as being part of a conspiracy to cover-up the probe.

Only last week President had said he was not against providing State Protection for Bascom and that he was aware that the Guyana Police Force has been engaging its international partners on the Fagundes case. “I won’t say that I am against it, I have to see what the content of the letter is, what is the nature of what I’m being asked for. But as I said, this system must provide an even platform for everybody, it must provide a socially just platform for everyone and in that context, I will make my decision,” President Ali told reporters last week Wednesday as he reacted to a letter by Bascom’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes requesting protection for the policeman.

Hughes had also requested an independent investigation into the killing of Fagundes. Bascom in an explosive Facebook video two weeks ago, linked businessman, Azruddin Mohamed, and Superintendent Mitchell Caesar as part of the conspiracy to kill off the investigation into Fagundes murder. The Guyana Police Fore subsequently said its Office of Professional Responsibility, was tasked with investigating the allegations by Bascom, but former Chairman of the Police Service Commission and respected Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe, said that the body was too compromised to conduct such a probe. Slowe also said that no unit of the Police Force should investigate the case and called for an international probe.

Asked about the issue on the sidelines of an event last Wednesday, President Ali said, “In this particular case, I have made it clear that everything must be done professionally,” the President said.

President Ali also told reporters that he had been briefed by the Police on the allegations by Bascom, adding that he has been told that the Police have started to engage its international partners in relation to the Fagundes’ case. “The Police [Force] have been working with international partners on this case also. I can’t get into the details- that’s for the Police but I know they have been working and seeking help from international partners for specific aspects of this case,” the President said.

Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, also last week called for independent and international experts to investigate recent allegations made by Bascom. Norton said, “Detective Bascom’s allegations are, on the face of it, serious enough to warrant an immediate and full-blown investigation.”

While the Opposition supports such an investigation, the Opposition Leader wants it to be done by independent and international experts. “We, the Opposition, support the position that such an investigation should be conducted by independent international experts and be launched promptly, without the usual game-playing by the Government or the Police High Command,” the statement read. Additionally, the Opposition said that it supports Bascom’s lawyer’s request for him to be granted witness protection and other measures common to whistle-blowing arrangements. The detective is being represented by Prominent Attorney, Nigel Hughes.

Fagundes was gunned down outside Palm Court Club in Main Street, Georgetown in March 2021. Fagundes, a close friend of Roger Khan was riddled with more than 20 bullets moments after he stepped out of Palm Court on Main Street, Georgetown. CCTV cameras had captured two shooters getting into a white, tinted Toyota Fielder motorcar, making good their escape. Bascom was one of the detectives working on the case.