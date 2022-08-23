GECOM opens claims and objections exercise to produce Official List of Electors

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Monday commenced its Claims and Objections Exercise to produce an Official List of Electors.

The exercise is in accordance with Order No. 35 of 2022 made under the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08 to produce an OLE. The exercise is being conducted at all the GECOM permanent Registration Offices in the ten Administrative Regions, the Elections Commission said in a media release.

During the Claims and Objections period, any person who will be 18 years and older by the 31st October, 2022, and is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, or naturalization, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more, can make a Claim on or before September 11, 2022 to be included on the OLE, providing that he/she was never previously registered.

Persons desirous of making a Claim to be included in the OLE are required to visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence with the applicable source document(s) such as original Birth Certificate, valid Passport, Adoption Certificate, or Naturalization Certificate / Certificate of Registration to be registered for inclusion.

Existing registrants are advised to check the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) posted at two (2) prominent buildings in their respective Electoral Division/ Sub Division, at the Registration Office responsible for their areas of residence, at GECOM’s Head Office or on GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy to verify the accuracy of their registration information. In this regard, persons who are required to update their registration records such as changes or corrections to their names and occupation, or to apply for a transfer in relation to their addresses are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated during this exercise.

The relevant source documents such as an original Marriage Certificate, Deed Poll with Birth Certificate, or a new Birth Certificate reflecting the changes must be presented in the case of an application for a change or correction. Objections against the inclusion of names in the PLE can be tendered to the Registration Officer of the Registration Area from August 22, 2022 to September 15, 2022. Objections can be made by an Elector who is listed in the same Division list/ Sub Division list in which the person being objected to is listed. Objections can also be made by approved Scrutineers of Political Parties provided that any such Scrutineer has monitoring responsibilities for the Division / Sub Division in which the person being objected to is listed.

The relevant original document(s) such as an original Death Certificate must be presented at the time of the hearing to support the basis upon which the objection is made. The Commission is urging all eligible persons to ensure that they use this opportunity to be registered for inclusion in the Revised List of Electors (RLE) and ultimately the Official List of Electors (OLE) in order to be eligible to vote. Persons are also encouraged to object to the inclusion of the name of any person whom they believe should not be in the list, based on the legal provisions. Persons who were registered in the recently concluded Cycle of Continuous Registration need not reapply to be registered. The elections commission has been pushing ahead with preparation for Local Government Elections, despite calls from the Main Opposition for there to be a new voters list.