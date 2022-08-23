Gambling is now a career choice

Latest update August 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Dem boys does mek a friendly bet now and den. But nothing dem boys can afford not to lose. Ole people does always seh how yuh must only bet wah yuh could afford to lose.
But nowadays people gambling not fuh fun but as career. Dem gat some men when dem leff dem house in de morning, dem does dress like if dem going to wuk. But is de gambling shop dem heading fuh. And we gat nuff gambling going on in Guyana today.
We gat de lotto, we gat de bookies, we gat dem shops wah tekkin all kinda bet pon games and sporting events, and we gat de casino. But we also gat nuff people gambling pon road corner, chick-chick board and under bottom house.
De people complaining about de cost of living. But nuff ah dem going out every day and gambling away de food money fuh de house. De guvament seh how dem increasing people disposable income to help cushion de high cost of living. But dem nah realise dat people gambling away dem own disposable income.
Ah man went in de casino de odder day. He tell he friends how he wife claim how he gambling de School Cash Grant. De man seh he determined to win it back.
Gambling however gat it strong points. One man claim how it bring he family closer together. He gamble he six-bedroom house and lost. Now he and he family huddle together in a one-bedroom flat.
Talk half, Leff half.
