Deo/Ganpat Bag Better Ball Scramble Golf tourney

Vijay Deo and Hardeo Ganpat took first spot in the Better Ball Scramble held at the Lusignan Golf Club last Saturday.

Playing off a 7 handicap the pair shot a gross 74/net 67. Second place went to the duo of Patrick Prashad and Maxim Mangra 6/74 and third place to the father and son team of Ronald and George Bulkan (8/77/69).

The tournament marked a re-start golf action at Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) after a prolonged rainy season.

Meanwhile, the general public is reminded that the club will be holding a summer camp for young people to learn the basics of golf. This event started yesterday and lasts four days. Brusters is the sponsor of the camp. Refreshments are being provided for the participants.

Over the next few months leading up to the Guyana Open scheduled for October 29-30, several tournaments will be staged by the LGC as they prepare for that big calendar event.