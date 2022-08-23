Deo/Ganpat Bag Better Ball Scramble Golf tourney

Latest update August 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 23, 2022 Sports
Vijay Deo and Hardeo Ganpat took first spot in the Better Ball Scramble held at the Lusignan Golf Club last Saturday.
Playing off a 7 handicap the pair shot a gross 74/net 67. Second place went to the duo of Patrick Prashad and Maxim Mangra 6/74 and third place to the father and son team of Ronald and George Bulkan (8/77/69).
The tournament marked a re-start golf action at Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) after a prolonged rainy season.
Meanwhile, the general public is reminded that the club will be holding a summer camp for young people to learn the basics of golf. This event started yesterday and lasts four days. Brusters is the sponsor of the camp. Refreshments are being provided for the participants.
Over the next few months leading up to the Guyana Open scheduled for October 29-30, several tournaments will be staged by the LGC as they prepare for that big calendar event.
Aug 23, 2022Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on Friday none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club who are representing Guyana have qualified for the...
Aug 23, 2022
Aug 23, 2022
Aug 23, 2022
Aug 23, 2022
Aug 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – Former Kaieteur News journalist, Leonard Gildarie and I do a live social media programme titled, The... more
Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is reported to have called on Guyanese resident in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]