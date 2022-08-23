Canada-based Guyanese Haniff (90) fires Masters to ORSCA/Imran Ali Real Estate championship

Opener and Canada-based Guyanese Azam Haniff slammed a scintillating 90 to engineer Masters to a commanding eight-wicket win over Pegasus in the final of the 2022 Ontario RoundArm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Imran Ali Real Estate 15-overs knockout competition.

Playing at Andrew McCandless Park, Brampton last Saturday, the right-handed Haniff clobbered 11 effortless sixes and two fours as Masters jubilantly reached 154-2 with 10 balls to spare after Pegasus had made 153-8 from their 15-overs.

Haniff also shared a handsome 139-run opening stand with Rajkumar Budhram, who contributed a fine 53 laced with seven sixes.

Earlier, Masters won the toss and invited Pegasus to bat. Salim Hassan hit a top-score of 31 which included five sixes and former Guyana youth player Farouk Hussain also struck five sixes to make a breezy 30. All-rounder Rofel Boodhu made an impression with the bat too by scoring 30. Sachin Dudnoth captured three wickets for 28 runs from his maximum three overs while Chien Gittens snared 2-33 in his three-over stint.

At the post-match presentation, the winning side received a trophy and a bottle champagne while each member got a trophy. The runners-up team took home a trophy with every player awarded a medal.

President of the ORSCA, Mitch Bacchus coordinated the ceremony and thanked Imran Ali for his sponsorship. He also congratulated the victorious combination and similar sentiment was expressed to Pegasus for reaching the final. Bacchus also acknowledged all 18 teams for their participation. Notably, the 15-over competition restarted this year after a hiatus of nine years. Shawson captured the title in 2013 but did not take part on this occasion.

Imran Ali was on hand to make the presentation of the trophies. He stated that he was indeed delighted to be on board and promised to come again in the future.

Meanwhile, senior player of Masters Azib Ali Hanif mentioned after the game, that Masters played superb cricket. He reflected on the semi-final against Sunshine. Masters emerged victorious by eight wickets thanks to a flamboyant, unbeaten 84 from experienced batsman Kumar Dudnoth. Hanif, who represented Guyana at the first-class level, stated the team got great momentum from that game and was confident they would have continued with it in the final showdown.