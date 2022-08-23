8 contractors to build $11B Schoonord to Crane four-lane road

Kaieteur News – Following competitive bidding for the contract to construct the new four-lane highway from Schoonord to Crane, a project estimated at $10,540,192,290 (US$52,700,961), eight contractors have been selected to execute the works.

This is according to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB’) website which states that JS Guyana Inc., Puran Brothers Disposal Inc., Vals Construction, AJM Enterprises, Guyamerica Construction Inc., L’heureus Construction & Services Inc., Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc., and VR Construction were awarded the contract on August 15, 2022 to the total sum of $11,810,720,956.

For this Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) project, a total of 32 companies had shown interest when the project was opened last month at the NPTAB office. The project has been divided into eight lots with lot one estimated at $990,583,703; Lot2 at $1,072,220,205; Lot3 at $1,865,795,337; Lot4 at $1,961,707,682; Lot5 at $1,446,631,914; Lot6 at $1,185,303,956; Lot7 at $1,100,978,865; and Lot8 at $916,970,628.

Among the eight contractors, VR Construction was awarded Lot 1to the tune of $849,095,205; Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. was awarded Lot 2 to the tune of $992,329,170, L’heureus Construction & Services Inc. was awarded Lot 3 to the tune of $2,146,128,836; Guyamerica Construction Inc. was awarded Lot 4 to the tune of $2,651,774,881; AJM Enterprises was awarded Lot 5 to the tune of $1,834,765,958; Vals Construction was awarded to do Lot 6 to the tune of $1,335,058,200 while Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. was awarded Lot 7 to the tune of $1,073,817,633 and lastly, Lot 8 was awarded to JS Guyana Inc. to the tune of $927,751,073.

The CH&PA has stated previously that the new four-lane highway is designed to reduce traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast Demerara corridor and create a hub for residential and commercial development.

The proposed highway would be 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometres) long. The construction period for the project is 16 months per lot and the defects liability period is 365 days per lot after the official completion of the project. Kaieteur News understands that the highway is expected to be completed ahead of the new Demerara River Bridge.