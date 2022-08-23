10 firms vying to construct new CID headquarters

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders last week at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that 10 contractors have applied for the contract to reconstruct the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters located at Eve Leary, Georgetown.

This project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs is estimated to cost $225,010,721. The move to reconstruct the headquarters, a CID official revealed, is to properly house the operations of the unit. The current building, which it is currently occupying has reportedly been in a dilapidated state for some time.

When a contractor is chosen for the job, Kaieteur News was told that the brand new building will be erected in front of the current building. Also opened at NPTAB is the project for the construction of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) headquarters. This project is estimated to cost $515 million. Ten 10 contractors have also applied to execute the project. Kaieteur News had reported that the reconstruction of the headquarters is not only in keeping with the GPS improvement plans but also when completed, it would accommodate its staff more efficiently. Currently, there are over 50 staffers employed at the Prison Service headquarters. The current headquarters building which is located at 46 Brickdam, Georgetown, this publication was told, is old and cannot accommodate its entire staff. Kaieteur News was also informed that the new building will be built at Lusignan located on the East Coast of Demerara.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of Headquarters, CID, Guyana Police Force, Region 4.

Construction of Prison Headquarters – Lusignan.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Design and supervision services for the rehabilitation of the Cliff Andersons Sports Hall.

Procurement of 127 flood lights- National Sports Commission.

Audit Office of Guyana

Provision of audit services.