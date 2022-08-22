Latest update August 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Two very distinct and separate organisations

Aug 22, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

The African Cultural & Development Association (ACDA) notes with alarm a cartoon in your Sunday August 21 edition of your newspapers in which your cartoonist depicts ACDA as receiving over Guy$300M.

We believe this depiction is meant to slander and bring our Association into disgrace and disrepute.

ACDA and IDPADA-G are two very distinct and separate organisations. Our Organisation is funded by our members, kind friends and fundraising. Should we have been so blessed to receive such largesse from any government, ACDA’s presence and work in our community would have multiplied exponentially.

Despite our limited resources, we built our headquarters, provide all-day as well as part-time education programmes, offer counselling services, have a monthly hamper distribution programme that has been operational for over 12 years, run community cultural, entrepreneurial, farming, aviation and many other free programmes all through the kind efforts of individuals.

Your newspaper, its journalists and its cartoonist need to familiarise themselves with the work of our organisation before attempting to slander and sully our name.

A retraction is sought immediately in a prominent part of your newspaper.

Suggest the cartoonist listen and read the Vice President Dr. Jagdeo press briefing and get his “disclosure” clearly before rushing to press.

Sincerely,
Roberta Macey
Secretary
African Cultural & Development Association

 Editor’s Note: Kaieteur News notes and regrets the publication of the cartoon which mistakenly depicted ACDA suggesting an intent to smear its reputation. We sincerely apologise for the disparaging offering and hereby retract same.

