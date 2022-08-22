Local Content legislation is a mockery

Dear Editor,

I watch on with disgust the mockery that is being called and depicted as a local content legislation to benefit the people of Guyana. In truth and in fact, this is simply a tool being used to ensure party financiers all get their return on investment. Which honestly is fine, as they are largely Guyanese companies and will ensure our people get to afford some mutton curry and make some home renovations after they get their fill buying land, boats and Prados.

My issue is the blatant disrespect that is even stifling that election promise.

We are all clear on why Western Logistics got theirs first, thanks to Deodat. And naturally second place was GLASS. However, how did a Trinidadian company like Aronco Services or Vista trading come to the front of the line?

Now we are seeing an onslaught of other foreign companies bypassing local companies once again because they got the right “partner” helping them or did they just go to the spruce and pay the 10k or 15k USD (depending on who you go to, the price varies)? How can this be for Guyana or Guyanese if it is being sold? How can this be for Guyana if these local partners are getting a raw deal and just dummy investors bringing their citizenship and connections only? What money is going to stay in the country for us the people?

A concerned and disappointed Guyanese