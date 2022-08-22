KING!…of the strip – Team Mohamed’s masterfully reclaims strip record

GMR&SC’S International Drag Race Meet…

Less than 24 hours after the South Dakota’s 1320 Strip was reset by Trinidadian Sheldon Bissessar in his Spritzer Dragster rail car, it was reclaimed in the morning session of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Racing Meet, yesterday.

The feat was achieved during the continuation of the qualifying/dial-in sessions as Team Mohamed’s Pro-mod, driven by Clint Satterfield, clocked 7.036s in the ¼ mile run to eclipse Bissessar’s benchmark of 7.208s, set on Saturday.

Bikes and cars lined the track quite early to spark rivalry of the highest order, but the unfortunate arrival of inclement weather forced a stoppage of activities for just over two hours after the event’s commencement.

Thousands of fans also arrived early to get a glimpse of the action and were treated to a few impressive warm up runs, including the record breaking run, before the heavens opened up.

Despite the day’s forecast which had overcast conditions and rain for the entire afternoon, a few lower classes of cars were asked to take centre stage when there was an ease in the weather after the three-hour interruption.

However, the ease lasted only minutes as a light consistent downpour started when the 16 and 15-second competitors began to line up. The plan prior to the resumption may have been to use those classes to assist with the drying of the strip.

But with a confirmed list of 140 competitors and a late start on a track without lighting, it was certain the GMR&SC would have been unable to complete all the elimination races.

At one point, the deliberation was contesting races based on the severity of the weather since sunshine became a rarity. Some good fortune floated by for those who persisted and the organisers were able to complete the 16, 15, 14 and 13-second classes and were in the midst of the 12-second class when bad lighting became the decider.

There was an unfortunate and almost tragic end to the meet after an audacious attempt to reset the strip record by Trinidadian Kervin Ribierio resulted in him losing control of his 1jz RX-7, on the still wet surface, skidding in his launch and did a turtle roll onto the roof where it came to an immediate halt. Fortunately, the driver walked away in good health.

Detailed results of the event will be published in a later issue with the confirmation of class winners.