Guyana is de talk of de world

Latest update August 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 22, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Telecommunication specialists – de finest around de world – dem pouring into Guyana. Dey just get wind of de news dat de Guyana Police Force gat a computer which can do amazing things, things which no computer or machine developed by de western world can do.
De intelligence agencies want dis technology and dey want it badly. Dey seh dat once dey can get rights to it, it will change de face of intelligence gathering and law enforcement.
De news is dat de Guyana Police Force can triangulate a cellular phone call lang after it mek. According to reports with dis machine, which de Guyana Police Force gat, you can go to de spot where a car bin park one week ago and from dat spot, you can turn on dis computer and it will give you de numbers of all de calls made from dat particular spot for de past week and it will also tell yuh who de call mek to and where de person bin located.
But it gets better. De computer can also tell yuh de colour of de clothes of de caller and wah he eat just before he mek de call. Dis is wan amazing piece ah technology never before known in de history of telecommunication. It is a game changer in crime-fighting.
But dere is only one snag. Nobody seems to know how to operate de machine. Also, if a passing car horn toot, it does throw de entire system outta sync.
Talk half, leff half.
Aug 22, 2022GMR&SC’S International Drag Race Meet… Less than 24 hours after the South Dakota’s 1320 Strip was reset by Trinidadian Sheldon Bissessar in his Spritzer Dragster rail car, it was reclaimed...
Aug 22, 2022
Aug 22, 2022
Aug 21, 2022
Aug 21, 2022
Aug 21, 2022
Kaieteur News – One of the sermons I preach on this page is an appeal to African Guyanese to let their minds reflect... more
Kaieteur News – A man on the social media platform Tik Tok has said that Guyana needs three days of fasting and prayers.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]