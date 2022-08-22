Guyana is de talk of de world

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Telecommunication specialists – de finest around de world – dem pouring into Guyana. Dey just get wind of de news dat de Guyana Police Force gat a computer which can do amazing things, things which no computer or machine developed by de western world can do.

De intelligence agencies want dis technology and dey want it badly. Dey seh dat once dey can get rights to it, it will change de face of intelligence gathering and law enforcement.

De news is dat de Guyana Police Force can triangulate a cellular phone call lang after it mek. According to reports with dis machine, which de Guyana Police Force gat, you can go to de spot where a car bin park one week ago and from dat spot, you can turn on dis computer and it will give you de numbers of all de calls made from dat particular spot for de past week and it will also tell yuh who de call mek to and where de person bin located.

But it gets better. De computer can also tell yuh de colour of de clothes of de caller and wah he eat just before he mek de call. Dis is wan amazing piece ah technology never before known in de history of telecommunication. It is a game changer in crime-fighting.

But dere is only one snag. Nobody seems to know how to operate de machine. Also, if a passing car horn toot, it does throw de entire system outta sync.

Talk half, leff half.