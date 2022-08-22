GCB presents over one million dollars worth of cricket gear to West Dem Cricket Association

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) continued its gear distribution with a valuable donation of over one million dollars worth of cricket equipment for players on West Demerara. The gears include the provision of a number of gear bags, bats, batting pads, wicketkeeping pads, balls, and stumps. The distribution is an integral aspect of the GCB’s 5-Year Strategic plan which aims to transform Guyana’s cricket structure to one of a highly professionalized culture.

President of the GCB, Mr. Bissoondyal Singh was elated about the donation to the respective Association. He remarked that though the West Demerara executives have only been in office for less than one year, they have been able to identify a number of talented players that can easily progress to higher levels given the required supportive cricket programmes. Singh went on to commend the executives for their enthusiasm and proactive approach to effectively addressing the administrative and development needs of West Demerara.

Singh pointed out that like many Associations and Committees, West Demerara has a wealth of talent, and the Guyana Cricket Board is committed to purposefully assisting this Association and others, Committees and Country in meeting their obligations to administer, develop and promote cricket in their jurisdiction.

Singh further commented that, “Team work is the key to effectively implement and sustain cricket development programmes across the country. These programmes must have the appropriate structures which all affiliate members are apart. Therefore, how well we work together will be important. The GCB has given the West Demerara a subvention for 2022 and will also do so for 2023 along with another provision of gear. Given your commitment shown, the GCB is confident that the West Demerara Cricket Association will be able to solely fund your programmes in the near future. However, we, the GCB executives are very pleased with the cooperative approach being employed by the West Demerara Cricket Association. The GCB wishes that you continue to produce competitive players for our domestic and national tournaments.”

President of West Demerara Cricket Association Troy Khan stated that the donation was historic, and it was received by the members present with great applause. He posited that, “The entire executives of the West Demerara Association as well as the players who are here today, are happy to receive this substantial donation. We believe that it will go a long way in assisting us to effectively carry out our coaching education programme. Players gear is needed and a number of players will now have the liberty to use the gears and explore the level of skills they possess in the game.” Khan went on to assure the GCB President and Executives that the gear will be accounted for and well utilized.