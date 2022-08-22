Engage us directly to achieve the ‘One Guyana’

Dear Editor,

Please permit me space to address both the issue of the selection of the CDC in North Sophia as well as an appeal to the Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Local Government to allow a fair selection of who the CDC representatives are in communities where these active groups are.

The CDC, as it suggests, is a community development council which aim is to primarily offer services that aid in community development and enhancement, as such influential and standing members, should be considered in leadership and decision-making policies since they are the ones who are aware of the community needs as well as the ones who will impact positively and have cooperation from the populace within the demographic.

Recently, two members of our community were contacted by representatives from within the local government ministry and informed about a meeting scheduled to discuss community development strategies and a way forward for the area. A time of 17:00 hours was given for such meeting.

Representatives turned up and were told that the meeting had already happened.

Now we are not saying that it is politics at play but that’s exactly what conclusion many have decided to settle with since none can understand the reason of same.

Therefore, here are my questions: Why inform us of a meeting, and show up two hours earlier to conduct same? Was it intentional so that the CDC will now be formed by individuals the authority feels is best suited and the defense of “no one showed up” would be the excuse/justification for this act?

If full cooperation/working together for ‘One Guyana’ is the mantra of our leaders why alienate the people from their own project? Is it about the money or kick back?

We know employment is germane to the youth population, we know of the underprivileged situation of many within our community. Wouldn’t it be best to let them labour and earn honestly instead of pondering about their next meal or Avenue of providing?

Editor, don’t you agree that no one but the community will best be able to take care of the community? There is a saying “only the man who lives in his house knows where the leaks are”; when put into context, can we not say the same about where we live?

So before any decision is made on the way forward with any CDC, especially the one within North Sophia, I’m pleading for good sense and conscience to prevail, and I’m asking our vibrant and passionate Minister, to rethink the strategies, consider our pleas and engage us directly in dialogue so collaboratively, we will can achieve the ‘One Guyana’.

Regards,

Anonymous