Damaging IDB Report

Dear Editor,

It was appalling, the damming revelations in the IDB Report on the state of the NA Hospital Complex (KN August 21). The revelations were made more damaging, as successive administrations for almost two decades, neglected a basic medical facility. One wonders what the response of successive RHOs and the regional administration to this indictable situation would be or for that matter, the health ministers?

Now the Bank has made a loan for critical upgrades at hospitals. This in an oil-producing economy where the thrust is on mega infrastructural projects.

Shamshun Mohamed