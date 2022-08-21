Latest update August 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Rain has final say as teams share series trophy

Aug 21, 2022 Sports

Bangladesh A Tour of the West Indies…

West Indies A and Bangladesh A finished their 50-over Series, 1 – 1, after rain washed out the remainder of play in the third match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, yesterday.

Teddy Bishop

The home side won the toss and elected to take first strike. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (43) and Joshua DaSilva gave their team another good start, but the latter was the first to depart with the score on 67.

Chanderpaul was then joined by Teddy Bishop (60) who played cautiously to get him past the half century mark. The opener was soon dismissed with the score on 80, which brought Justin Greaves (36) to the middle.

Greaves and Bishop put on a 74-run partnership before the former was removed by Rejaur Rahman Raza as West Indies moved to 154 – 3. The only other two note-worthy contributions with the bat came from Shamar Springer (23) and Tevin Imlach (14).

Alick Athanaze (6), Bryan Charles (3) and Anderson Phillip (0) were all removed cheaply while Shermon Lewis (9) and Marquino Mindley (7) were left unbeaten when the overs expired.

Raza was excellent with the ball for Bangladesh picking up 4 – 50 while Mrittunjoy Chowdhury had 2 – 43 as Mukidul Islam and Rakibul Hasan supported with a wicket each.

In Bangladesh’s reply, they lost centurion of the previous match, Naim Sheikh, for 3 to Shermon Lewis with the score on 3, then Lewis struck shortly after to remove Saif Hassan for 2. The visitors were 5 – 2.

Soumya Sarkar (30), who was left unbeaten when the rain intervened, along with Mohammad Mithun (20) staged a recovery until the later departed with the score on 58. Shahadat Hossain Dipu (1) then joined Sarkar in the middle before the heavens opened up with Bangladesh on 61 – 3 from 15.4 overs.

At that time, Lewis had 2 – 18 from three overs while Springer bagged 1 – 1 from his only over for the West Indies.

 

 

