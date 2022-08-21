President called on witness protection, anti-bullying lessons for American Master Routledge regarding contract

Encouraging Events, Disturbing Developments

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government is being urged to provide witness protection to Sergeant Dion Bascom, who has blown some loud whistles on the Main Street murder. The murder scene was a mere sniffle away from the official residence of this country’s Head-of-State and his family. It follows, therefore, that President Ali would want to know the full truth on who is responsible for this deed most foul, even if it includes people close to him. After all, the noble Brutus did turn upon Julius Caesar, and Rome was never the same.

If only to get to the bottom of the heinous crime committed in the vicinity of the Presidential Residence, His Excellency owes Sergeant Bascom the security of the most guarded witness protection that Guyana can offer. We need to hear what he has to say, what else he stirs relative to Guyana’s criminal plagues. If partisans don’t want to hear because of fear where Mr. Bascom’s disclosures may lead, I want to know. It would encourage me to see this bold, necessary stroke be ordered by the President. With respect, this is bigger than the Hon. Minister of Home Affairs, I urge urgent Presidential intervention.

The Main Street murder holds many mysteries, such as the reach of underworld networks, limitations and compromises in the Guyana Police Force, and the exposures of ordinary citizens to the criminal assaults that wreak havoc on any local day, mostly out of sight. Dion Bascom deserves a long hearing. Guyanese are due getting to the bottom of the sewer that spews its noxious air every now and again into our consciousness, and reveals to us what we really coexist with in terms of crimes and corruptions. What represents much more than the ordinary meanings of those two everyday words (crimes and corruptions) in this nation’s vocabulary. Excellency President Ali: I think there is only one choice, one decision to be made: extend the tightest witness protection facilities possible to Sergeant Dion Bascom.

A favourite PPP Government Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, had this to say recently, “This is a national campaign against bullying. The Anti-Bullying Campaign.” Bravo and thanks, Hon. Minister. If you only knew, Madam Minister, how much we need such a national anti-bullying campaign, which I now take into a strange place. A well-meaning Guyanese man on social media managed a straight face in asking a question of Exxon’s Guyana Country Head. The question went like this: ‘is this really a good contract for Guyana?’ By default, I heard. I shuddered. For it was like asking of a PPP or PNC or AFC stalwart if he or she was incorruptible. There is only one answer to such a, ahm, er, troubling question. It is, ‘of course I am incorruptible’. And if it is a regular day, the PPP luminary would then give a seminar on how his beloved PPP has done in the anti-corruption department.

As a softball question, a prearranged one, there was only one answer to that most impotent question. Alistair (American Master) Routledge was only too glad to perform his part in this embarrassing skit, this social media dog and pony show. In a splash straight from the theater of the absurd, Headmaster Routledge went to town with his shiny used car speech on Guyanese. ‘It is the best contract ever,’ with revenues all up the ‘wazoo’, gushed this newest Exxon representative from the twilight zone. It disturbs infinitely, that the most senior officer from Exxon in Guyana sneaks over to find comfort and joy in the deepest, darkest caves in Guyana’s social media circuit. To the Exxon Country Head, I have a tender word: don’t sink this low and slink around so cheaply, sir. Have the courage and conviction to sell Exxon’s beautiful Guyana story to the whole world, and from the mountaintop. Stop bullying these little media presences, Mr. Exxon in Guyana. Be a warrior for Exxon, and stand before all Guyana and share the goodies on this despicable contract. I encourage Social Protection Minister Persaud to extend a few anti-bullying lessons to Mr. Alistair Routledge. It was another sorry episode in Exxon’s disturbing bullying of Guyana.

