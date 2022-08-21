Oil contract renegotiation – a state of war

Kaieteur News – We have been at the forefront of the calls for renegotiation of the criminal oil contract that enslaves Guyana to ExxonMobil. When there were few other voices calling for renegotiation of the lopsided American oil company contract with this country, we were there, and we have been loud and persistent. Renegotiation affords some relief, some reversal, of this unspeakable crime that ExxonMobil has committed on the Guyanese people, and the ones unborn as of today. This dirty, ugly, abusive oil contract just go. And all Guyana must be ready to join hands to combat this evil, all Guyanese must gear themselves to fight shoulder to shoulder in this war against ExxonMobil, for having declared it on them, and for their own patrimony.

Ranking figures at the leadership level in Guyana’s Opposition have come out in no uncertain terms to signal where they stand with this woeful contract, this yoke around the neck of the Guyanese people. Parliamentary moves have been made, and though struck down, the battle must go on, for it has only just begun. Notable civil society figures have taken to the public spaces to draw a line in the sand to say where they stand. If it has to be written in blood, then let it be. Let it be what Guyanese will be remembered for, in that they dared to stand up to a giant oil killer and say: no more, not here, not with this oil. No more of this patronising, looking down their noses, and insulting behaviour is to be accepted or tolerated from the leaders of ExxonMobil, regardless of where they are located. Those Guyanese who seek solace in fawning on their knees before them reveal their manhood, and their patriotic instincts and principles when they slavishly do so. Regarding those in the media who thrill to do so, we have no quarrel, only deep shame. As for our leaders in this PPP/C Government, we have a special word reserved for these Guyanese brothers, these powerful domestic decision makers.

It is now well known about how much the leading voices in the PPP/C committed to doing with the oil contract, when they were in the Opposition. To recap quickly, it was the worst of oil contracts, the most unforgivable of crimes, and it must be upturned. It is time for them to make good on those words and postures now that they are in the seat of power, and hold its reins. President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo have it in their election to power to bring about change in this vulgar oil contract written with our bitter tears by ExxonMobil. Renegotiation of the contract is not just leadership duty, a nice thing to preside over, a mere corrective measure. It is a matter of life and death, and this is how it must be seen, given all that ExxonMobil is doing to us.

We call upon leaders in the PPP/C Government to make the clearest, most powerful statement as to where they truly stand with this vile oil contract branded into our flesh by ExxonMobil, and with such heinous, wanton barbarousness. There must be no more pussyfooting by both President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo, for Guyanese will not be fooled, not be pacified, not tricked into surrendering any longer this precious birthright of theirs. More citizens of this country are growing impatient, increasingly wrathful, as they come to realise the extent of ExxonMobil’s premeditatedly murderous exploits on the Guyanese people.

This oil contract is not just the worst of outrages, it is an absolute evil. So that this registers deeply, we repeat: the ExxonMobil oil contract is a total evil that tortures the Guyanese people, and it must be renegotiated. It must be renegotiated now, and not in some hazy time in the future. For such never comes, and if it does, it is little different from what we live with currently, other than for some new crumbs and pittances.

To our Guyanese brothers and sisters, we have one more thing to say today. Renegotiation is now more than necessity, it is mandatory. Renegotiation of the oil is more than to improve the state of Guyanese. Renegotiation is a state of war.