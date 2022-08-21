Man dies after crashing into truck

Kaieteur News – A Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown man was on Saturday killed along the Rupert Craig Highway after his car reportedly slammed into the rear of a truck that was at the time removing a crashed car from a nearby trench.

Dead is 32-year-old Stephon Stewart. Kaieteur News understands that Stewart was at the time heading towards Georgetown when he met his demise.

Police reported that the fatal crash took place around 03:10hrs.

According to the truck driver, prior to Stewart’s demise, another car avoided a collision with another truck that had driven into its path.

He alleged that the car was travelling west along the southern side of the road when the truck heading east on the northern side of the road ended up in its path. The car, he claimed, swerved left and ended-up running off the road into a nearby trench.

The driver of that car reportedly escaped unhurt and he decided to assist by using his truck to remove the submerged vehicle. He claimed that he parked his truck on the road and switched on his hazard lights. As he was reportedly using the crane to remove the vehicle another car slammed into the back of his truck and its driver was later identified as Stewart.

Stewart’s car was completely wrecked and when they peeped inside, he was trapped and motionless. Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after.

After removing Stewart from the wrecked car, the Emergency Medical Team on board the ambulance pronounced him dead.

Police have since taken the truck driver into custody to assist them with investigations.