Guyana gat de best lawyers in de world

Latest update August 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – A decision in de CCJ gat de whole town talking. A schoolgirl did get murder in 2010 and she mother and de mother boyfriend did get charge and convict fuh de crime. De man get free on Friday by de CCJ and de mother sentence get reduce to 30 years with eligibility fuh parole after 15 years. Since de decision mek people talking about it. It seem dat is all people talking about since Friday.
It mek dem boys remember de story of Guyana’s greatest defence lawyer. A man did get charge fuh murdering he wife. In de confession statement to de police de man seh, “Me kill am!”
He defence lawyer pull off a masterstroke. He turn a statement into a question. He tell de jury how de man did not tell de police: “Me kill am!” Instead he seh de man ask de police a question, “Me kill am?”
When de man was freed, de whole town did talking about de smart lawyer. Dat was all dem was talking about fuh weeks.
Dem seh how de lawyer bin in de Guinness Book of World records for de most murder acquittals. Dem seh de man had 245 murder acquittals between 1940 and 1985. No wonder after de man leff Guyana, de man turn a pastor.
Guyana gat some good lawyers. If ever yuh in deep trouble and yuh need a good lawyer, come to Guyana. We gat plenty, including some ah dem wah could convince yuh dat 33 is not a majority of 65.
Talk half. Leff half!
