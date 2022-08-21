Latest update August 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana gat de best lawyers in de world

Aug 21, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A decision in de CCJ gat de whole town talking. A schoolgirl did get murder in 2010 and she mother and de mother boyfriend did get charge and convict fuh de crime. De man get free on Friday by de CCJ and de mother sentence get reduce to 30 years with eligibility fuh parole after 15 years. Since de decision mek people talking about it. It seem dat is all people talking about since Friday.

It mek dem boys remember de story of Guyana’s greatest defence lawyer. A man did get charge fuh murdering he wife. In de confession statement to de police de man seh, “Me kill am!”

He defence lawyer pull off a masterstroke. He turn a statement into a question. He tell de jury how de man did not tell de police: “Me kill am!” Instead he seh de man ask de police a question, “Me kill am?”

When de man was freed, de whole town did talking about de smart lawyer. Dat was all dem was talking about fuh weeks.

Dem seh how de lawyer bin in de Guinness Book of World records for de most murder acquittals. Dem seh de man had 245 murder acquittals between 1940 and 1985.  No wonder after de man leff Guyana, de man turn a pastor.

Guyana gat some good lawyers. If ever yuh in deep trouble and yuh need a good lawyer, come to Guyana. We gat plenty, including some ah dem wah could convince yuh dat 33 is not a majority of 65.

Talk half. Leff half!

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rain has final say as teams share series trophy

Rain has final say as teams share series trophy

Aug 21, 2022

Bangladesh A Tour of the West Indies… West Indies A and Bangladesh A finished their 50-over Series, 1 – 1, after rain washed out the remainder of play in the third match at the Daren Sammy...
Read More
GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 to be launched today

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 to be...

Aug 21, 2022

SHATTERED! Bissessar’s rail car smashes 1320 strip record

SHATTERED! Bissessar’s rail car smashes 1320...

Aug 21, 2022

Series on the line in the final ODI

Series on the line in the final ODI

Aug 21, 2022

Indian High Commissioner commends NexGen GolFun Camp

Indian High Commissioner commends NexGen GolFun...

Aug 21, 2022

Cozier’s double propels Future Stars to victory

Cozier’s double propels Future Stars to victory

Aug 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The Neesa Gopaul verdict

    Kaieteur News – A stunning verdict at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has highlighted, once again, concerns about... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]