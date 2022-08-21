GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 to be launched today

Latest update August 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2022 Sports
The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup will be launched today at 11:00hrs at Muslim Youth Organization (MYO), Woolford Avenue.
The tournament will be played in the open, masters over 40, over 50 and female categories.
The winning team in the open, over 40 and over 50 divisions will each take home a trophy and $300,000, while the runner up will receive a trophy and $50,000. The man of the match in the finals will pocket a trophy and the man of the series a flat screen 50″ TV.
The winner in the female category will will be given a trophy and $50,000 and the runner up $25,000 and a trophy. The player of the match in the final will take home a trophy and the player of the series one blender.
The teams that will participate in the over 50 segment are Regal, Floodlights, Parika Defenders, NYSCL and Rockaway.
In the over 40 Division, Regal, Fisherman, Success, Corriverton, NYSCL and Ariel will battle.
Regal, Speedboat, Grill Masters and Ariel will battle in the open class.
The competition is being spnsored by Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Danny Persaud (youtuber), Trophy Stall, P and P insurance, Banks DIH, Pro Signs, I and S Trading, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Atlantic Marine Supplies, Tourism Guyana, Reliance Services. Crown Mining, Rudisa Motor Company, Freelancer Advertising Agency, Krsna and Balram Printery, Pararam Discount Store and Rajiv Gandhi University.
