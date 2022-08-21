Full body dumbbell exercises you can try at home

Introduction to weight training…

The Fit-Nest

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Taking steps to start something new can often be challenging for many reasons. This can especially be so in your workout programme when trying to take it up a notch. It may be hard to figure out, for example, what exactly you can do to help you burn off some extra weight and even though you may know where the answer lie, you simply don’t know where to start.

Last week I shared some tips that can be useful for beginners to weight training. This week, I’ll share some full body dumbbell exercises you can do right at home that can help you tone your body.

These days, some people find it wiser to invest in their own equipment to work out, at a time that is convenient to them. If you are one of those, here are some exercises you can try that will help you target all the muscle groups in your body.

Drop squats

For this activity, you may use two dumb bells that carry a comfortable weight, so as to avoid any type of strain to your muscles. Simply spread your legs with your dumbbells held one in each hand, then squat holding the equipment in front of you. Drop the dumb bells and return to your standing position, then squat and pick up the gears from the floor. You may repeat this exercise for about 45 seconds after warming up, rest for 15 seconds before trying this next one.

Dead lifts

Here again stand with your legs slightly apart with your dumbbells in each hand. Hold the equipment in front of you with your palms facing your body. Slightly bend your knees then begin to lower the dumbbells towards the ground. To maintain proper form in doing this, avoid bending your knees and keep your back straight. Only your waist should be lowered as you take the dumbbells slowly to the ground at a depth that is comfortable to you. Try to keep your back straight as you return to your standing position.

Front lunges

Slightly spread your legs apart with the dumbbells held at the side of you. Put one foot in front of the other, taking your body down to the ground. The leg in front of you should be in a position similar to that of a squat, while the leg behind should be bent without falling to the ground. To ensure this activity is being done correctly, make sure you do not bend forward to allow your knee to jet pass your toes. Return to your standing position and repeat the exercise on the other leg.

Bent over rows

Begin by standing with your feet just about shoulder width apart with the dumbbells at the side of you.

Bend your knees slightly as you bend over, keeping your back straight and chest up with shoulder blades back. When performing this exercise you can choose to have your palms facing your body or have them face backwards away from your body.

After bending over slightly, lift the dumbbells by bringing your arms closer to your rib cage, keeping your wrist under your elbows. Repeat this exercise a few times and you’ll notice results particularly in your upper body.

Hammer curls

This is a simple exercise you can do by again standing with your legs about shoulder length apart. Hold the dumbbells at the side of you and make sure that your elbows are slightly in front of your hips as this will help to keep your biceps engaged during the activity.

Next, you will simply raise the dumbbells up, keeping your shoulder straight. Bring the equipment just pass a 90 degrees angle and bring the weights back down. Be sure to keep your elbows just in front of your hips to feel the burn! For this activity and all the others as a matter of fact, take your time rather than rush through. This will help in putting your muscles to work more and can help avoid strains during your workout. Make sure you keep breathing throughout these exercises as well rather than hold your breath.