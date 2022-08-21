Latest update August 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

E-Networks upgrades fibre speeds at the same price

Aug 21, 2022 News

– 1,000 Mbps for $26,300 monthly, 350 Mbps for $13,100 monthly

Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc.,Guyana’s fastest internet provider, has announced that it has upgraded the speeds on its fibre optic internet services for the same monthly prices.

Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Zaman

Starting today, E-Networks’ OnFibre internet services now offer 350 Mbps download, 100 Mbps upload speeds for $13,100 monthly and 1,000 Mbps download, 500 Mbps upload speeds for $26,300 monthly. Previously, these packages were 250 Mbps and 675 Mbps, respectively, which means customers get 40 percent more for the same monthly price.

The higher upload speeds make these services ideal for security cameras and cloud-based solutions for homes and businesses.

With these services, E-Networks also includes a free DreamTV Fibre service, which provides 100+ channels of movies, TV shows, sports, news, and premium programmes.

This announcement comes after the company removed the distinction between its business and residential internet services.

Abu Zaman, E-Networks Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “E-Networks’ plans are designed with our customers in mind, and we want them to be able to choose the one that perfectly suits their needs. Some persons need as much bandwidth as possible to power all of their devices for work, studying, streaming, and gaming. Our Gig service will give them the reliably, fast internet they need – now at a more cost-effective price. E-Networks, the pioneer of IPTV in Guyana, also adds value to our fibre services by bundling them with our best TV package, DreamTV Fibre. Customers can have the best of both worlds for a single monthly fee.”

The company boasts that it has the fastest internet services on the market and its fibre services give homes and businesses the ultimate internet experience, with no buffering or lagging.

E-Networks fibre services are available across E-Networks’ fibre backbone, which is the largest in Guyana, including in Georgetown, Linden, Anna Regina, Corriverton, and New Amsterdam.

E-Networks said it is also committed to growing its network so that its services can reach more persons in more places.

The company noted that existing customers have been automatically upgraded to the faster speeds, which pair with our TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 products to enhance their Wi-Fi experience. TP-Link’s award- winning line of wireless routers, which is officially distributed by E-Networks, uses revolutionary technology to deliver faster speeds, increased capacity, and reduced network congestion.

Persons can contact E-Networks on any of its 24/7/365 channels, including WhatsApp: +592-624- 5153, or online at www.enetworks.gy for more details.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rain has final say as teams share series trophy

Rain has final say as teams share series trophy

Aug 21, 2022

Bangladesh A Tour of the West Indies… West Indies A and Bangladesh A finished their 50-over Series, 1 – 1, after rain washed out the remainder of play in the third match at the Daren Sammy...
Read More
GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 to be launched today

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 to be...

Aug 21, 2022

SHATTERED! Bissessar’s rail car smashes 1320 strip record

SHATTERED! Bissessar’s rail car smashes 1320...

Aug 21, 2022

Series on the line in the final ODI

Series on the line in the final ODI

Aug 21, 2022

Indian High Commissioner commends NexGen GolFun Camp

Indian High Commissioner commends NexGen GolFun...

Aug 21, 2022

Cozier’s double propels Future Stars to victory

Cozier’s double propels Future Stars to victory

Aug 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The Neesa Gopaul verdict

    Kaieteur News – A stunning verdict at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has highlighted, once again, concerns about... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]