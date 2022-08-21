E-Networks upgrades fibre speeds at the same price

– 1,000 Mbps for $26,300 monthly, 350 Mbps for $13,100 monthly

Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc.,Guyana’s fastest internet provider, has announced that it has upgraded the speeds on its fibre optic internet services for the same monthly prices.

Starting today, E-Networks’ OnFibre internet services now offer 350 Mbps download, 100 Mbps upload speeds for $13,100 monthly and 1,000 Mbps download, 500 Mbps upload speeds for $26,300 monthly. Previously, these packages were 250 Mbps and 675 Mbps, respectively, which means customers get 40 percent more for the same monthly price.

The higher upload speeds make these services ideal for security cameras and cloud-based solutions for homes and businesses.

With these services, E-Networks also includes a free DreamTV Fibre service, which provides 100+ channels of movies, TV shows, sports, news, and premium programmes.

This announcement comes after the company removed the distinction between its business and residential internet services.

Abu Zaman, E-Networks Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “E-Networks’ plans are designed with our customers in mind, and we want them to be able to choose the one that perfectly suits their needs. Some persons need as much bandwidth as possible to power all of their devices for work, studying, streaming, and gaming. Our Gig service will give them the reliably, fast internet they need – now at a more cost-effective price. E-Networks, the pioneer of IPTV in Guyana, also adds value to our fibre services by bundling them with our best TV package, DreamTV Fibre. Customers can have the best of both worlds for a single monthly fee.”

The company boasts that it has the fastest internet services on the market and its fibre services give homes and businesses the ultimate internet experience, with no buffering or lagging.

E-Networks fibre services are available across E-Networks’ fibre backbone, which is the largest in Guyana, including in Georgetown, Linden, Anna Regina, Corriverton, and New Amsterdam.

E-Networks said it is also committed to growing its network so that its services can reach more persons in more places.

The company noted that existing customers have been automatically upgraded to the faster speeds, which pair with our TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 products to enhance their Wi-Fi experience. TP-Link’s award- winning line of wireless routers, which is officially distributed by E-Networks, uses revolutionary technology to deliver faster speeds, increased capacity, and reduced network congestion.

Persons can contact E-Networks on any of its 24/7/365 channels, including WhatsApp: +592-624- 5153, or online at www.enetworks.gy for more details.