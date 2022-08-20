Ten matches on the card today

ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U-14 football Tournaments…

The Petra organised Exxon Mobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Tournaments resume today with a total of ten matches being contested at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

For the Girls Division, the action gets underway at 10:00 hrs between New Central High and Tucville. The other two matches that will run simultaneously in the same division commences at noon (12:00 hrs) and will see West Ruimveldt battle Tucville and New Central High face Charlestown.

The Boys Division also gets underway at 10:00 hrs as Charlestown and Tucville kick things off before the first pair of male matches being run concurrently.

At 11:00 hrs, Freeburg will go up against New Central High while New Campbellville will tackle Cummings Lodge. At 13:00 hrs, Westminster will lock horns with Lodge, while Dolphin meet East Ruimveldt.

The final two matches of the day that both kick off at 14:00 hrs will see Ann’s Grove versus Tucville and Charlestown Secondary versus St. Winefried.

The tournament is also sponsored by Pepsi.