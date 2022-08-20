Latest update August 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Ten matches on the card today

Aug 20, 2022 Sports

ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U-14 football Tournaments…

The Petra organised Exxon Mobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Tournaments resume today with a total of ten matches being contested at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

The tournament enters its third day off action today.

For the Girls Division, the action gets underway at 10:00 hrs between New Central High and Tucville. The other two matches that will run simultaneously in the same division commences at noon (12:00 hrs) and will see West Ruimveldt battle Tucville and New Central High face Charlestown.

The Boys Division also gets underway at 10:00 hrs as Charlestown and Tucville kick things off before the first pair of male matches being run concurrently.

At 11:00 hrs, Freeburg will go up against New Central High while New Campbellville will tackle Cummings Lodge. At 13:00 hrs, Westminster will lock horns with Lodge, while Dolphin meet East Ruimveldt.

The final two matches of the day that both kick off at 14:00 hrs will see Ann’s Grove versus Tucville and Charlestown Secondary versus St. Winefried.

The tournament is also sponsored by Pepsi.

 

