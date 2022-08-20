Qualifiers on today at the 1320 Strip

GMR&SC International Drag Race Meet 2022…

For those desirous of getting an early glimpse of the action slated for the Guyana Motor Racing Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Racing meet before the day of reckoning tomorrow, today is the day.

With over 120 registered machines for the event, the club will be hosting the mandatory qualifying rounds for the 16, 15 and 14 second classes from 11:00 hrs at the South Dakota’s 1320 Strip, to ensure a smooth flow of the programme.

Qualifying/Dial In continues tomorrow, Sunday, from 8:00 hrs while the elimination races which are scheduled to speed off from noon, are expected to last the entire afternoon.

According to executives on the club, preparations for the two-day Meet are progressing swimmingly with the more logistical aspects already molded to perfection.

The drivers’ briefing was also recently held earlier this week with an encouraging turn out geared for competition. Local drivers along with competitors from Trinidad and Suriname are expected to put forth some intriguing battles.

Trinidadian contingent involving Sheldon Bissessar, Miguel Pustam and Kervin Ribeiro had the opportunity the visit the 1320 Strip and were very impressed with the facility and preparations. They anticipate running their cars pretty hard because they are very well prepared for tomorrow.

The competitors from the Twin Island Republic believe their hands will be very full on race day; they do not expect it to be a walk in the park because they are competing against professionals. The visitors commended the Guyanese and Surinamese contingent for having very well built cars, good drivers and tuners, so they will expectantly be putting the best foot forward.

Meanwhile, Hans Yzer, Raymond John, Marvin Djojopawiro and Michael Namchand are the Surinamese competitors already here. Numerous other competitors for the neighbouring country have already registered, some of which arrived on yesterday with the remainder left to arrive today.

Tickets for the event cost $2000 for adults and $1000 for kids, while VIP and VVIP (both all inclusive) cost $30,000 and $40,000, respectively. Tickets will also be on sale at the venue on race day. Persons are reminded that the club’s office will not be open today.

The VIP package features reserved secured parking, cocktails and shots, Igloo Products for all, Burgers, Buffalo Wings, BBQ, Grilled Beef & Chicken and other finger foods. The VVIP package includes more of the same, but better placement to witness the action.

VIP and VVIP Ticket are on sale at the following locations: John Lewis Styles (Georgetown), Igloo Ice Cream Shoppe (Providence), Falmboyant Supermarket (Eccles), Joseph Music Store (Vreed-En-Hoop), M&R Auto Sales (Cornelia Ida), Vick’s Fix It Cellphone Repairs (Parika), Dada’s Grill (Tuschen Public Road), Tropical View Hotel (Campbell Avenue), S&S Supermarket (Lusignan), KK Gas Station (Unity), Choke Gas Station (LBI), Choke Gas Station (Strathspey), Big B (UG Road), Poonai’s Pharmacy (Rosehall Town), Pharmcare Pharmacy (Evil Eyes, N/A).