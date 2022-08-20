People talking about petition!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – People calling fuh a hearing of de 2020 elections petition. But dem nah realise dat de court case over whether it can be heard or nat. And is de CCJ gan have to decide whether it gan be heard or not.

De petition did get knack out on procedural grounds. Dem did serve notice too late pon one man. But de matter deh in front de CCJ. Suh dem boys nah want pronounce too much pon wat is likely to happen.

If by chance de court rule dat it gat to get a hearing, den de APNU+AFC gan gat to produce de evidence of all dem jumbie and migrants wah dem claim bin vote right under de noses of dem polling agents. Yuh remember de CARICOM report did seh how de Opposition bin deh pon a fishing expedition. But yuh gat people out dere who really believe dat dem had hanky-panky in de elections.

If de petition hear, it gan tek a lang, lang time. By de time dat case done, de 2025 elections gan come and gone. So wat sense it mek fighting battle in court fuh hear petition. Dem boys remember dat by de time de 1997 petition did finish, it was time fuh de 2021 polls.

De PPP/C gat a petition outstanding too. Dem gan ask fuh dem petition fuh get a hearing too. Is since 2015, seven years ago dem file dem petition. And de 2020 election come and gone and dem petition nah hear yet.

Talk half. Leff half.