Latest update August 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

People talking about petition!

Aug 20, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – People calling fuh a hearing of de 2020 elections petition. But dem nah realise dat de court case over whether it can be heard or nat. And is de CCJ gan have to decide whether it gan be heard or not.

De petition did get knack out on procedural grounds. Dem did serve notice too late pon one man. But de matter deh in front de CCJ. Suh dem boys nah want pronounce too much pon wat is likely to happen.

If by chance de court rule dat it gat to get a hearing, den de APNU+AFC gan gat to produce de evidence of all dem jumbie and migrants wah dem claim bin vote right under de noses of dem polling agents. Yuh remember de CARICOM report did seh how de Opposition bin deh pon a fishing expedition. But yuh gat people out dere who really believe dat dem had hanky-panky in de elections.

If de petition hear, it gan tek a lang, lang time. By de time dat case done, de 2025 elections gan come and gone. So wat sense it mek fighting battle in court fuh hear petition. Dem boys remember dat by de time de 1997 petition did finish, it was time fuh de 2021 polls.

De PPP/C gat a petition outstanding too. Dem gan ask fuh dem petition fuh get a hearing too. Is since 2015, seven years ago dem file dem petition. And de 2020 election come and gone and dem petition nah hear yet.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyanese Ramraj (195*), Gobardhan (170*) hit centuries in Canada

Guyanese Ramraj (195*), Gobardhan (170*) hit centuries in Canada

Aug 20, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Ganesh Ramraj and former Guyana youth player Raakesh Gobardhan struck massive centuries last weekend in the continuation of the 2022 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League...
Read More
Confident of winning regional tournament

Confident of winning regional tournament

Aug 20, 2022

Qualifiers on today at the 1320 Strip

Qualifiers on today at the 1320 Strip

Aug 20, 2022

Ten matches on the card today

Ten matches on the card today

Aug 20, 2022

India and England Home Series to kick-off West Indies’ new ICC Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

India and England Home Series to kick-off West...

Aug 19, 2022

The Tigers outplay Windies to level the series – Sheikh hits boundary-filled 103

The Tigers outplay Windies to level the series...

Aug 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]