People talking about petition!

Latest update August 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – People calling fuh a hearing of de 2020 elections petition. But dem nah realise dat de court case over whether it can be heard or nat. And is de CCJ gan have to decide whether it gan be heard or not.
De petition did get knack out on procedural grounds. Dem did serve notice too late pon one man. But de matter deh in front de CCJ. Suh dem boys nah want pronounce too much pon wat is likely to happen.
If by chance de court rule dat it gat to get a hearing, den de APNU+AFC gan gat to produce de evidence of all dem jumbie and migrants wah dem claim bin vote right under de noses of dem polling agents. Yuh remember de CARICOM report did seh how de Opposition bin deh pon a fishing expedition. But yuh gat people out dere who really believe dat dem had hanky-panky in de elections.
If de petition hear, it gan tek a lang, lang time. By de time dat case done, de 2025 elections gan come and gone. So wat sense it mek fighting battle in court fuh hear petition. Dem boys remember dat by de time de 1997 petition did finish, it was time fuh de 2021 polls.
De PPP/C gat a petition outstanding too. Dem gan ask fuh dem petition fuh get a hearing too. Is since 2015, seven years ago dem file dem petition. And de 2020 election come and gone and dem petition nah hear yet.
Talk half. Leff half.
Aug 20, 2022Canada-based Guyanese Ganesh Ramraj and former Guyana youth player Raakesh Gobardhan struck massive centuries last weekend in the continuation of the 2022 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League...
Aug 20, 2022
Aug 20, 2022
Aug 20, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – There is a new book on Walter Rodney titled, “A revolutionary for our time” by the South African... more
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, both of the main political parties want to win elections. Each of these two main political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]