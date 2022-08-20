Monkeypox is on the rise in Brazil!

Latest update August 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2022 Letters
Dear sir/madam,
Another increasing virus is on the rise called Monkeypox. Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal or with any material contaminated with the virus. Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus which means it spread from animals to humans.
In addition, Monkeypox can be found in other primates and certain rodents in Africa but people can also transmit it to each other too. The first known symptom usually includes fever, severe headache, muscles aches, back pain low energy, swollen lymph nodes and skin rashes or lesions. Guyana is on a risk of getting this virus. So therefore, our neighbour Brazil border will have an immediate effect on closing its border from Guyana. Not only Brazil carries infected people but there many outbreak in the United Kingdom and Nigeria. The outbreak of this virus happened May 2022.
Yours sincerely,
Sassy Sawh
