Guyanese Ramraj (195*), Gobardhan (170*) hit centuries in Canada

Aug 20, 2022 Sports

Canada-based Guyanese Ganesh Ramraj and former Guyana youth player Raakesh Gobardhan struck massive centuries last weekend in the continuation of the 2022 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League Regular Season 20-overs competition.

Raakesh Gobardhan

Ganesh Ramraj

Playing at Blacksmith Public School ground in North York, Toronto, the right-handed Ramraj slammed 23 sixes and seven fours as his team Lightning piled up a massive 276-2 from the 20-overs and then kept Apollo to 143 all out in the penultimate over.

Mukesh Jaglall also in the run-fest with 41 not out. In Apollo’s innings, Brian Seiwdyal offered a fight with 29 as Ramraj, who created history in Canada too by becoming the first softball batsman to score over 7000 runs, Kevin Gooroocharran and Muni Budhram grabbed two wickets each.

And across at Glen Forest venue in Mississauga, Gobardhan clobbered 20 sixes and five fours while his teammate Riaz Kadir also notched up an aggressive hundred (128) as VP Boys rattled up a formidable 337-3 from the 20-overs and then restricted Horizon to 89-9 at the completion of the game. Adarsh Prashad made 34 for the losing side as Sharaz Hamid snatched 4-18 from his maximum four overs and Kadir taking 2-9 in two overs. Details from the other games were not available but the competition is set to continue this Sunday with the playoff segment.

 

