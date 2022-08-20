Latest update August 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Gang terror in swift succession

Aug 20, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor

No marches or protests from victims including the driver, locked in the trunk of the vehicle, carjacked and used in the recent robbery spree committed by the gang of five, four having been captured. What a night of gang terror carried out on innocent citizens in swift succession.

Good work by law enforcement.  It is hoped the fifth member of the gang will be apprehended soon. Likewise, it is hoped, the carjacked driver and other victims will be able to overcome the trauma of their respective ordeal in the shortest possible time.

Regards
Shamshun Mohamed

