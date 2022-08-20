Fagundes’ relatives stage protest at CID Headquarters

– Called for police to arrest suspects

Kaieteur News – On Friday, relatives of Ricardo Fagundes better known as “Paper Shorts” protested in front of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), calling for justice.

Fagundes was gunned down on March 21, 2021 moments after stepping out of a popular bar on Main Street.

Among those who prostested was Fagundes’ mother; she told reporters that she believes the recent claims made by Police Sergeant, Detective Dion Bascom about the suspects involved and wants police to arrest them.

The protestors also protested against the alleged police corruption to cover up key evidence pertaining to the murder.