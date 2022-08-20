Fagundes’ relatives stage protest at CID Headquarters

Latest update August 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2022 News
– Called for police to arrest suspects
Kaieteur News – On Friday, relatives of Ricardo Fagundes better known as “Paper Shorts” protested in front of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), calling for justice.
Fagundes was gunned down on March 21, 2021 moments after stepping out of a popular bar on Main Street.
Among those who prostested was Fagundes’ mother; she told reporters that she believes the recent claims made by Police Sergeant, Detective Dion Bascom about the suspects involved and wants police to arrest them.
The protestors also protested against the alleged police corruption to cover up key evidence pertaining to the murder.
Aug 20, 2022Canada-based Guyanese Ganesh Ramraj and former Guyana youth player Raakesh Gobardhan struck massive centuries last weekend in the continuation of the 2022 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League...
Aug 20, 2022
Aug 20, 2022
Aug 20, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – There is a new book on Walter Rodney titled, “A revolutionary for our time” by the South African... more
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, both of the main political parties want to win elections. Each of these two main political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]