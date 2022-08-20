Confident of winning regional tournament

National Under-15 Team off to Grenada…

The National under-15 team left Guyana for Grenada Thursday August 18 for CWI Rising Stars Under15 Super50 tournament which is set to begin today, Saturday, August 20.

The squad, which is coached by Latchman Yadram, is confident of doing well in this tournament after recently completing an eight (8) day encampment in which they played three practice matches. This allowed the players the opportunity to fine tune their games after a prolonged rainy season which affected the preparation of all previous national team’s encampment.

Dave Mohabir, brother of national under-17 and under-19 captain, Alvin Mohabir, has been selected to lead the team while his deputy is talented batsman Romario Ramdeholl. The squad also includes Adrian Hetmyer, the nephew of West Indies Senior Team batsman, Shimron Hetmyer.

Prior to the team’s departure, President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Bissoondyal Singh, paid them a visit where he interacted with the players. Mr. Singh encouraged the team to do their best and be great ambassadors for the country. He further stated that cricket can be a career for those who take the game seriously, work hard, remain humble and discipline.

Guyana open the tournament against Windward Islands today at the Grenada National Stadium. On August 21, they tackle Barbados at Lasagesse in the second-round, while on August 23, they will face Leeward Islands at the Grenada National Stadium. Guyana will take on Jamaica at Progress Park on August 25 then close off the tournament with their final match against Trinidad and Tobago at Lasagesse.

The other players are Dave Mohabir (Captain), Romario Ramdeholl (Vice-Captain), Shane Prince, Zandon Rose, Darwin La Rose, Dhanesh Persaud, Arun Gainda, NavinBoodwah, Arif Khan, RazamKoobir, Nicholas Lovell, Sohil Mohamed and Jonathan Mentore. The manager is Elroy Stephney and Coach Latchman Yadram.