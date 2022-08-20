Bascom alleges that man on bicycle staked out his house

Latest update August 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2022 News
– claims Force ordered him to resume duties
Kaieteur News – Police Sergeant, Dion Bascom and his lawyer, Nigel Hughes, on Friday held a press conference to clear up accusations made by his superiors in the Police Force that he was lying about their alleged cover-up of Ricardo Fagundes’ murder.
Fagundes better known as ‘Paper Shorts’ was gunned down in March 2021 along Main Street, Georgetown by two men in a tinted white Toyota Fielder.
During the press conference, Bascom maintained that he has seen evidence implicating a suspect, Mark Richmond and businessman, Azruddin Mohamed in the crime and that his superiors covered-up the case.
Bascom is now fearful for his life because of the allegations he made and even alleged at the press conference that on Thursday, a man on bicycle was staking out his home.
“Yesterday a guy come with a haversack and a flap hat in he face, he ride pass the house, as he ride pass, he was watching at the house he then stopped, fix the bicycle, act as if he fixing the bicycle chain, watch at the house and then ride away.”
He claimed that his relatives and neighbours traced the strange man to see where he was heading but the individual had disappeared.
Based on his expertise as an investigator, he believes that the man was staking out his house.
Bascom claimed too that moments before the press conference, a policeman visited his home and related to his wife that he must report for duties immediately at the Leonora Police Station.
Bascom is suspicious that it could be another ploy to harm him.
Hughes has written a letter to President Mohamed Irfaan Ali requesting witness protection for his client.
Ali had stated that he is not against granting Hughes’ request but he has not yet seen the letter.
The President is presently attending an Agri-Forum in Trinidad and Tobago and Bascom is hopeful that his request will be granted when he returns.
At the press conference, Hughes said that if the President does not grant the protection then other options would be looked at to ensure the safety of his client.
