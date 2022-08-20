6 Guyanese selected for 60th Edition of ‘Know India Programme’

Kaieteur News – Six Guyanese nationals of Indian origin have been selected for the 60th Edition of the Know India Programme (KIP) from August 25 – September 14, 2022 which has Goa – a state on the western coast of India – as the partner State.

The announcement was made via a press release issued by the High Commission of India.

Those selected for the programme are: Ms. Theresa Jaikishun, Ms. Rameshwari Dharamdat, Ms. Indera Hoorilall, Mr. David Papannah, Mr. Albert Inshanally and Mr. Chandrakumar Poorannauth; all hailing from various regions of Guyana. The participants are from various backgrounds – including three teachers, a dentist, forest official and a journalist by profession.

High commissioner Dr. KJ Srinivasa interacted with the selected participants, briefed them on the programme and wished them to make full use of the initiative to connect to their roots in India – the land of their ancestors.

The participants expressed appreciation to the Government of India for the chance to visit India and conveyed their excitement to know more and experience the growing economic giant.

KIP is a flagship programme of Ministry of External Affairs for engagement with Indian origin youth (between 18-30 years) to enhance their awareness about India, its cultural heritage, art and to familiarise them with various aspects of contemporary India. This programme is open to youth of Indian origin (excluding non-resident Indians) from all over the world with preference to those from Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa and Jamaica. The programme has been in existence since 2003.

Know India Programme is a 25 day programme (excluding international travel) during which the participants will visit Delhi, Agra and a selected state (in this case Goa) in India along with visits to places of historical, cultural, religious significance. KIP participants will also have a two-day orientation programme in New Delhi. Participants will meet opinion makers, leaders, officials to get an overview of India’s economy, society and ongoing growth and development story.

Participants are provided local hospitality like boarding and internal transportation in India, and return air tickets from their country of residence to India.

The minimum qualification required for participating in KIP is graduation from a recognised University/Institute or enrolled for graduation and ability to speak in English. The applicant should not have visited India through any previous Programme of Government of India. Those who have not visited India before will be given preference.

There are two more upcoming KIPs in 2022: The 61st KIP Edition – September 26, 2022 to October 16, 2022 in Gujarat and the 62nd KIP Edition – November 01, 2022 to November 21, 2022 in Rajasthan. The High Commission of India invites all eligible youths to apply in order to benefit from an excellent opportunity to visit and learn about India.

The Guidelines for the KIP can be downloaded at http://kip.gov.in/home/guidelines. Applications are to be filled online at http://kip.gov.in/home/register, printed and signed Application and Annexure Form, along with two recent passport size photographs are to be submitted to High Commission of India.