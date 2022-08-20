2 more companies get ‘Made in Guyana’ certification

Kaieteur News – Two companies in Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam) are the latest to be inducted into the Guyana National Bureau of Standards’ (GNBS) Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the companies – Pomeroon Oil Mill Inc. and Henvil Farm – received their certificates to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their locally manufactured products.

Executive Director (Ag) at the GNBS Ms. Ramrattie Karan lauded both companies for meeting the quality requirements of the programme. She added that they will enjoy competitive advantage on the local and international markets.

“At a time when businesses are grappling to demonstrate quality and remain competitive in a steadily expanding local economy, this programme provides a framework for the development of quality systems to enhance our local content,” the Acting Executive Director said.

Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond was represented by Communication Officer Cordell McClure. At a simple ceremony held at Pomeroon Oil Mill at Lot 109 Charity, Pomeroon, Essequibo Coast, Mr. McClure noted that the Made in Guyana Standards Mark will add to branding of local products. “It allows the product to be identified as one that is consistent, one that is exemplary and one that is representative of the kind of standard that is expected globally,” he said.

Pomeroon Oil Mill Inc. was granted certification to use the prestigious mark on its Golden Brook Coconut Oil and its JUV Fragrance Oil.

Also present at the event was President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Mr. Rafeek Khan who congratulated the company for moving to produce value added products which meet quality requirements. “The mark will help this company and certainly any other company which are considering it,” he told those gathered at the simple ceremony.

The company’s General Manager Mr. Ronald Abrams on receiving the certificate noted that the achievement of certification is a proud moment for all employees. “This here is just the beginning,” he stated as he signalled intention to pursue the implementation of more standards and quality.

The coconut industry is an expanding business in the Pomeroon. The second company to receive certification –Henvil Farm – is located at Malbrough, Lower Pomeroon River. Henvil Farm was established in 2011 and produces bottled coconut water which it also packages for other companies.

There, proprietor of the business Mrs. Vilma DeSilva noted that her company also continues to push for the implementation of more Standards and Quality in its business. “This presentation means a lot to me because I have worked…and the quality of coconut water speaks for itself,” she noted.

The event was also attended by the Prime Minister’s Representative in Region Two Mr. Arnold Adams, President of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) Ms. Sueann Sewnarayan, Vice Chairman of the Region Two Regional Democratic Council Mr. Humace Oodit and Communications Specialist at GMSA Mr. Travis Bruce.

The certification is valid for one year and the GNBS will conduct surveillance visits to ensure the approved quality is maintained through the period of certification in keeping with the respective terms and conditions.

The GNBS is encouraging more businesses to sign up to be a part of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme to give their products a competitive advantage on the local and international markets. Application forms can be accessed at https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/.