2 in COVID ICU, 44 new cases

Latest update August 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two COVID-19 patients were receiving intensive care treatment on Friday even as the Ministry of Health, via its dashboard, revealed that it has recorded 44 new cases.
At the same time, 451 individuals were in home isolation, 12 were in institutional isolation and one person was being quarantined institutionally.
With the passing of two unvaccinated Region 10 men on August 13 and 16 respectively, the country’s death toll stands at 1278.
To date, a total of 69,045 individuals have recovered.
