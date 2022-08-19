We can do better!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Imagine a policeman who deh investigating a murder seh dat he get threaten. Yuh would think dat dis woulda matter and get urgent action. But now we hearing dat de policeman gat to mek a report to a police station. Dat is de standing operating procedure.

Dem boys use to see in movie how de wuss thing a criminal could do is threaten de police. De police does treat dem things real serious. At least in de movies. But like threats against de police in Guyana don’t get tek seriously. You wukin in CID and you gat to report a threat at a police station?

But wat happens after de report mek? De man gat to follow-up pon de report? Nah, dat nah right. We can do better dan dat. De man nah suppose to follow-up. Is de police gat to follow-up pon de man report.

One year after de report, we now hearing dat de CID don’t investigate dem matters. Dat one too is strange. A police investigating a murder get threaten and dis is not a matter for de Criminal Investigating Department? Whew! We gat fuh get things right in Guyana.

Dem boys remember when a newspaper claim how dem ring a Minister fuh a comment. De next thing dem know is dat de police visiting dem fuh question dem about whether dem gat stolen documents. But a police claim he get threaten and he gat to mek a report to de station?

But wat gat dem boys real baffle is how de man who accusing de police of certain things want protection from de State. So who can protect he if nat de police?

Talk half. Leff half.