Trial for photographer accused of being ‘Mudwata’ to commence next month

Aug 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On September 6, the trial for the photographer who is accused of being disguised under the cartoon character “Mudwata” and cyber-bullying citizens is slated to commence next month.

Charged: Keron Bruce

The matter involving defendant, 35-year-old Keron Bruce, is being heard in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce. Bruce is being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Bernard DaSilva. The photographer was charged for using a computer system to subject another person to public ridicule, contempt, hatred or embarrassment, Contrary to Section 19 (5) (a) of the Cyber Crime Act No. 16 of 2018.

The charge alleges that on January 25, 2021 at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, Bruce used a computer system to disseminate information about Leroy Smith, owner of ‘Big Smith News Update’, knowing same to be false, causing Smith public ridicule, contempt, hatred or embarrassment.

According to reports, a video was posted by ‘Mudwata’ aggressively attacking Smith. As such, in January 2022, Smith made a $1 million reward for the identity of the cartoon character.

After making the offer, several persons had come forward with information on the identity of the character. The police then obtained a court order for a search of Bruce’s house.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had reported that several pieces of electronic equipment were seized from Bruce’s Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home. It was also stated that several voice messages were also collected and when analyzed, matched with the cartoon character ‘Mudwata’ commentary.

 

 

