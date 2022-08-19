The Tigers outplay Windies to level the series – Sheikh hits boundary-filled 103

Bangladesh A Tour of the West Indies…

Bangladesh A bounced back from being one-down against the West Indies A to level the One Day International series, 1 – 1, following a strong performance that earned them a comfortable 44-run win at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, yesterday.

After losing the toss and being inserted to bat, Bangladesh posted a challenging 277 – 6 from their allotted overs. They then restricted the host side to 233 – 9 in their 50 overs with a disciplined bowling effort.

West Indies’ reply had a magnificent start as the skipper Joshua DaSilva recorded a stern knock of 68 from 80 balls alongside Tagenarine Chanderpaul (38 from 60). Chanderpaul was the first wicket to fall with the score on 94 which brought Teddy Bishop to the crease.

Bishop (31) and DaSilva put on a 27-run partnership before the latter fell, bringing Justin Greaves to the middle. Bishop was the third wicket to fall with the score on 155 as the equation began to go off balance.

Misery began to pile up for the West Indies when Greaves (13) was run out with the score still on 155. Six runs later Tevin Imlach departed for 2. At that point, the home side needed 117 from 85 deliveries with Alick Athanaze (7) and Shamar Springer (0) in the middle.

The tail then tried to wag in all its glory but it proved futile in the end. Bryan Charles was left unbeaten on 32, Anderson Phillip contributed 15, Preston McSween chipped in with 10 and Shermon Lewis was left not out on 5 when the overs expired.

Mukidul Islam led bowling attack for the Tigers with 3 – 32, Rejaur Rahman Raza supported with 2 – 44 while Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan and Soumya Sarkar picked up a wicket each.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh’s batting innings was pushed to a formidable score by Naim Sheikh’s fifth List A ton of 103 as the visitors enjoyed a better day with the bat. Sheikh faced 116 deliveries during his top knock and picked up 14 fours and a maximum.

Sabbir Rahman also had a good outing with the bat crafting a much welcomed 62 from 58 balls after entering the middle at number 6. The others that got starts for Bangladesh but were unfortunate not to carry on were Mohammad Mithun (28), Shahadat Hossain Dipu (24) and Saif Hassan (19).

Zaker Ali Anik played a timely unbeaten cameo of 18 down the order to help register a few more runs at the death of that inning.

Phillip (2 – 45), Lewis (2 – 50) and Charles (2 – 45) were the wicket takers for the host team.

The final encounter in the three-match series unfolds on Saturday at the same venue from 9:30am. (Kizan Brumell)