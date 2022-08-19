Suriname, T&T machines arrive as over 100 cars registered

GMR&SC International Drag Race Meet…

Both touring Contingents for this weekend’s International Drag Race arrived in Guyana ahead of this weekend’s much anticipated 1320 shootout.

The Suriname team cleared port Molson Creek Wednesday afternoon while team Trinidad’s cars were cleared in port Georgetown yesterday; to be later transported to the South Dakota Circuit.

The Trinidad team had already confirmed their unit with two rail cars being driven by Sheldon Bissessar and Miguel Pustam with the third driver being Kervin Ribeiro with his 1JZ powered RX-7.

Suriname on the other hand had confirmed Raymond John and his Toyota Chaser, along with Michael Namchand and his Mazda RX7, Marvin Djojopawiro with ‘Pac-man’ and Hans Yzer with ‘Angry Bird’ are confirmed with the club expecting more cars between today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Club has confirmed that the event would be over the course of two days, tomorrow, Saturday, being the qualifying and free runs for the 14 second, 15 second and 16 second classes. That will commence from noon with free runs expected in between the qualifying session.

Sunday morning from 08:00 hrs, the remaining groups will be allowed their qualifying and test and tune session with the knockout session commencing at 12:00 hrs.

Registration closed on Wednesday evening with more than 100 competitors signing up for the two-day event.

The club had predicted more than 50 competitors at its launch last week, but the latest count doubles that amount.

Tickets for fans cost $2000 for adults; $1000 for kids, and are on sale at the clubs’ Thomas Lands-office.

Additionally, VIP and VVIP tickets carry a price of $30,000 and $40,000, respectively, and are all inclusive. Tickets will also be on sale at the South Dakota Circuit.

VIP and VVIP Ticket are on sale at the following locations: John Lewis Styles (Georgetown), Igloo Ice Cream Shoppe (Providence), Falmboyant Supermarket (Eccles), Joseph Music Store (Vreed-En-Hoop), M&R Auto Sales (Cornelia Ida), Vick’s Fix It Cellphone Repairs (Parika), Dada’s Grill (Tuschen Public Road), Tropical View Hotel (Campbell Avenue), S&S Supermarket (Lusignan), KK Gas Station (Unity), Choke Gas Station (LBI), Choke Gas Station (Strathspey), Big B (UG Road), Poonai’s Pharmacy (Rosehall Town), Pharmcare Pharmacy (Evil Eyes, N/A).