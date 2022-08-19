Seon Bristol named manager of the National schoolboys’ Boxing team

Latest update August 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has named veteran boxing administrator and its assistant secretary/treasurer, Seon Bristol, as manager of the National team selected to participate at the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament.
The disclosure was made yesterday by GBA president Steve Ninvalle. Bristol was labeled as “energetic, knowledgeable, respected and magnanimous” by Ninvalle who added that he was tailor-made for the position.
Bristol will manage the team of 17 boxers and six coaches. The tournament is scheduled August 26 to 28 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Guyana is set to defend its title against Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia and Bahamas.
