Mentore aims to help Guyana win Regional U15 Title

By Sean Devers

As the Guyana U-15 Cricket team travelled to Grenada yesterday to win a title they have not won since 2016.

The inaugural tournament was staged in 1996 with Trinidad & Tobago winning the first title and this year’s Regional U-15 Tournament is scheduled to commence tomorrow with Guyana, led by Dave Mohabir, playing the Windwards at the Grenada National Stadium.

Among the players in the team, is 14-year-old DCC all-rounder Jonathon Mentore.

Born on June, 12, 2008 at the Woodlands Hospital in Georgetown Guyana to Alfred and Sonia Mentore, Jonathon Mentore attended Mae’s primary before he graduated to the St Stanislaus College.

Jonathon remained at ‘Saints’ until third form when he was transferred to the Marian Academy because of the pandemic.

The talented Jonathon, who has a sister, said he watched West Indies cricket as a child and from at that point he got hooked, which made him want to play the sport.

“My most memorable match was when I played (U-15) inter county for President XI against Essequibo. I made 30 not out when we were chasing a big total and took two wickets which contributed in our team winning the game,” disclosed Jonathon.

“My favorite shot is the pull shot and I love when I hit the wicket of someone when I am bowling…that brings me great satisfaction.

My favorite player is Virat Kholi because he has great technique and is a very stylish batsman,” continued Jonathon, the son of the deputy Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore who played for Guyana at the U-19 level as opening batter in Jamaica in 1991.

Jonathon, who played kiddies cricket at U13, U15, U19 and for DCC ‘B’ Team, also plays basketball and also like playing video games.

“My goal for Grenada is to perform individually as a batsman or a bowler to contribute to the team’s success with the hope of bringing home the trophy,” he noted. Asked about his favourite food, he said, “My favourite food is chicken Chowmein cooked by my grandma.”

“I would like to thank my family and the many persons that helped me along the way in particular Coach Garvin Nedd, DCC and the owner of Crown Mining, Mr. Persaud whom I play golf with occasionally,” said Jonathon who plays for a club that has produced several Test players including Maurice Fernandes, Lance Gibbs, Roy Fredericks, Clive Lloyd, Roger Harper and Travis Dowlin.

Young Jonathon disclosed that his father, a former President of DCC, was a main factor in helping him with his game, but explained Coach Garvin Nedd has been his coach for as long as he can remember.

“At school, I am part of the Basketball team. We do play cricket but the weather played a big part in us not being in the field. I am doing reasonably well at school and is working to have that balance between academics and sports,” concluded Jonathon.