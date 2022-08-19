Latest update August 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Many left behind as crammed ferry sets sail to Northwest

Aug 19, 2022 News

T&HD to make another vessel available for travel on Saturday

Kaieteur News – Passengers heading to Mabaruma in the North West District are being asked to exercise patience as MV Kimbia sailed off from Port Georgetown on Thursday full to capacity, resulting in scores of persons being left behind.

A photo of inside the crammed North West bound MV Kimbia

According to a release, the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) has announced that another vessel, MV Barima, is being made available to transport passengers from T&HD’s Goods Wharf on Saturday at 1:00pm. The statement went on to note that the decision was taken after Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, visited the Goods Wharf on Thursday, to accommodate the remaining passengers.

“For today’s (Thursday) departure, a decision was also taken to accommodate pensioners, children, and persons journeying from far, on the vessel,” Minister Edghill said.

Relating a clear understanding of any inconvenience caused, Minister Edghill added that while he understands the discomfort, he is urging passengers to understand that safety must come first and that everything will be done to ensure passengers returning home to Mabaruma, do so safely.

 

