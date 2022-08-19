Hetmyer to Captain Guyana Amazon Warriors

Latest update August 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2022 Sports
2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…
Explosive left-hander, Shimron Hetmyer has been appointed captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
The 25-year-old top order batter has been with the Guyana Amazon Warriors since 2016 and played 47 matches with one ton and eight half-centuries under his belt.
Hetmyer, a key figure in the West Indies set up, has shown leadership skills from his youth days where he led West Indies Under-19 to their first ICC youth World Cup title.
Speaking on his appointment, Hetmyer said, “I’m really happy to be appointed captain of my country franchise, I’m excited to lead this group of men! I can’t wait for the CPL to begin.”
Head Coach of the franchise, Rayon Griffith, welcomed Hetmyer’s appointment and said that he was happy to see him get the opportunity to captain a senior franchise.
Chairman of the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise, Dr. Bobby Ramroop stated, “We are pleased to appoint our first Guyanese captain since the 2013 season. Hetmyer has been a main part of our set up over the years and we believe the time is right to have him lead the team.”
Guyana Amazon Warriors squad: Shimron Hetmyer (captain), Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Veerasammy Permaul, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Paul Stirling, Ronsford Beaton, Keemo Paul.
Aug 19, 2022ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies will commence the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the period 2023-27 with a full home series against India in...
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – In politics, no matter how far away we are politically and ideologically from each other, there are... more
Kaieteur News – We have our priorities twisted. Visa exemptions and the establishment of visa processing centres in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]