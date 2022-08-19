Latest update August 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Doodnauth hammers 84 not out for Masters

Aug 19, 2022 Sports

Masters and Pegasus will collide in the 2022 Ontario RoundArm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Imran Ali Real Estate 15-over final tomorrow, Saturday at Andrew McCandless Park, Brampton from 13:00hrs.

Last Saturday, both teams recorded comfortable victories in the semi-final segment.

At Robert Lee Public School ground in Brampton, Masters galloped to an efficient eight-wicket win over Sunshine while at Elia facility in North York, Pegasus made light work of Spartans.

Masters were indebted to top-notch batsman and Canada-based Guyanese Kumar Doodnauth who fashioned an unbeaten, entertaining 84. Chasing a competitive 155 for victory from the allotment of 15-overs, Masters reached 156-2 with 12 balls remaining.

The hard-hitting Doodnauth appeared at the crease with his team in a spot of bother at 34-2 in the fifth over. But his aggressive method proved effective as he slammed a flurry of sixes to take total control of the game. He clobbered 11 effortless sixes and two fours while he was well supported by opener Azam Haniff who helped anchored things with a valuable 40 not out. Haniff hit four sixes.

Earlier, Sunshine was asked to take first knock in brilliant sunshine, but that decision seemed justifiable for Masters as Sunshine lost a plethora of wickets quickly reeling at 46-6.

However, the experience of for Guyana and West Indies Under-19 batsman Hemnarine Chattergoon prevailed. The right-hander batted beautifully to hit an attractive 67 while Khemraj Harrainarine scored 34 not out. Chattergoon struck seven sixes during his flamboyant display. Skipper Mark Nazir grabbed two wickets for 30 runs from two expensive overs as the leading bowler.

And at Elia, the action was quite sedate. Pegasus rattled up a respectable 152-5 off the 15-overs and kept Spartans to 103-9 when the 15-overs overs done.

Captain Devo Ramsawak slammed 58 not out for the victorious combination while Ryan Sookram and Navin Bhup made healthy contributions of 37 and 30 respectively.

When Spartans batted, there was some sort of resistance from Ryan Sitaram (23), Asif Ali (21) and Fazil Gani (18).

Richie Shivrattan was the most outstanding bowler for the day with 4-18 from his maximum three overs and Rofel Boodhu ably supported him with 2-21 (3) to significantly help their team progress to the championship fixture.

Meanwhile, a new champion to be crowned since trophy-holder Shawson is not participating in this year’s edition.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

India and England Home Series to kick-off West Indies’ new ICC Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

India and England Home Series to kick-off West Indies’ new ICC...

Aug 19, 2022

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies will commence the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the period 2023-27 with a full home series against India in...
Read More
The Tigers outplay Windies to level the series – Sheikh hits boundary-filled 103

The Tigers outplay Windies to level the series...

Aug 19, 2022

Seon Bristol named manager of the National schoolboys’ Boxing team

Seon Bristol named manager of the National...

Aug 19, 2022

Leewards defeat Guyana in two days in Rising Stars U19s

Leewards defeat Guyana in two days in Rising...

Aug 19, 2022

Mentore aims to help Guyana win Regional U15 Title

Mentore aims to help Guyana win Regional U15

Aug 19, 2022

Hetmyer to Captain Guyana Amazon Warriors

Hetmyer to Captain Guyana Amazon Warriors

Aug 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Visa diplomacy

    Kaieteur News – We have our priorities twisted. Visa exemptions and the establishment of visa processing centres in... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]