Doodnauth hammers 84 not out for Masters

Masters and Pegasus will collide in the 2022 Ontario RoundArm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Imran Ali Real Estate 15-over final tomorrow, Saturday at Andrew McCandless Park, Brampton from 13:00hrs.

Last Saturday, both teams recorded comfortable victories in the semi-final segment.

At Robert Lee Public School ground in Brampton, Masters galloped to an efficient eight-wicket win over Sunshine while at Elia facility in North York, Pegasus made light work of Spartans.

Masters were indebted to top-notch batsman and Canada-based Guyanese Kumar Doodnauth who fashioned an unbeaten, entertaining 84. Chasing a competitive 155 for victory from the allotment of 15-overs, Masters reached 156-2 with 12 balls remaining.

The hard-hitting Doodnauth appeared at the crease with his team in a spot of bother at 34-2 in the fifth over. But his aggressive method proved effective as he slammed a flurry of sixes to take total control of the game. He clobbered 11 effortless sixes and two fours while he was well supported by opener Azam Haniff who helped anchored things with a valuable 40 not out. Haniff hit four sixes.

Earlier, Sunshine was asked to take first knock in brilliant sunshine, but that decision seemed justifiable for Masters as Sunshine lost a plethora of wickets quickly reeling at 46-6.

However, the experience of for Guyana and West Indies Under-19 batsman Hemnarine Chattergoon prevailed. The right-hander batted beautifully to hit an attractive 67 while Khemraj Harrainarine scored 34 not out. Chattergoon struck seven sixes during his flamboyant display. Skipper Mark Nazir grabbed two wickets for 30 runs from two expensive overs as the leading bowler.

And at Elia, the action was quite sedate. Pegasus rattled up a respectable 152-5 off the 15-overs and kept Spartans to 103-9 when the 15-overs overs done.

Captain Devo Ramsawak slammed 58 not out for the victorious combination while Ryan Sookram and Navin Bhup made healthy contributions of 37 and 30 respectively.

When Spartans batted, there was some sort of resistance from Ryan Sitaram (23), Asif Ali (21) and Fazil Gani (18).

Richie Shivrattan was the most outstanding bowler for the day with 4-18 from his maximum three overs and Rofel Boodhu ably supported him with 2-21 (3) to significantly help their team progress to the championship fixture.

Meanwhile, a new champion to be crowned since trophy-holder Shawson is not participating in this year’s edition.