Bullet hit man lips in row over woman

Kaieteur News – A row between two men reportedly over a woman on Thursday has left a 20-year-old man of Byderado Road Bartica, Region Seven hospitalised and in a serious condition after he was shot to his lower lip with a hand gun.
Police have identified the victim as Shamar Adrian and reported that he was shot around 04:00hrs at 14 Miles Issano Main Road, Region Seven by another man. The suspect remains at large but investigators learnt that he was involved in a heated argument with Adrian over a woman.
During the argument the suspect drew a handgun from his pants waist and shot at Adrian before running away. The bullet reportedly struck Adrian to his lower lip and he fell to ground and remained in an unconscious state for a while. Police were told that he regained consciousness while he was being transported by his relatives to the Troy Resource Medical Center located not too far away. Adrian was admitted and doctors have told investigators that his condition was serious.
