Team Mohamed tipped to reset record

GMR&SC International Drag meet

Come this Sunday, all roads will lead to the South Dakota Circuit in Timehri where the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) will host its first International Drag Race meet in three years featuring competitors from the twin-island republic of Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname, both who will be looking to dominate the local daredevils.

However, that will be a tough task as the local dragsters have a formidable team, which is boosted considerably by the King of the South Dakota 1320 strip; Team Mohamed’s, that have a fleet of GTRs to go along with the Pro-modified car.

Team Mohamed’s Pro-mod car currently holds the track record, a blistering time of 7.5 seconds in addition to the second fastest time of 7.6 seconds, and it is expected that the front runner of Drag Racing in Guyana will continue to add more record times come Sunday.

Although the two rail cars from Trinidad & Tobago will pose a threat, Team owner, Azruddin Mohamed, is unfazed by the competition after already making light work of Sheldon Bissessar’s rail car (driven by his brother Andy) with his GTR Goliath (driven by Terrence Cox) back in 2018.

Mohamed’s camp, which recently branadished all their vehicles with the Golden Arrowhead on the roof, may very likely be in a race by themselves come Sunday as they seek to break into the six-second mark which the Pro-mod car is more than capable of achieving according to reports.

To guarantee fans get to their money’s worth, Team Mohamed’s acquired the services of the United States-based Brandon Jackson of T1 Race Development to lead the preparation of the GTRs over a month ago, ensuring that all systems will be in place for Sunday’s showdown.

Tickets for the event cost $2000 for adults and $1000 for kids, while VIP and VVIP cost $30,000 and $40,000, respectively.