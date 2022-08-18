Latest update August 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Shemar Britton wins ICWI Table Tennis Silver Bowl TT Championships in Trinidad and Tobago

Aug 18, 2022 Sports

National table tennis ace and Guyana’s highest ranked men’s player Shemar Britton, fresh from his 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games sojourn was in great form to win the ICWI Table Tennis Silver Bowl senior TT Championships.  He defeated regional table tennis defensive maestro Barbadian Tyrese Knight by a 3-1 margin 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6, in the men’s singles final held at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, on Sunday.

Shemar Britton

In a battle of the two top men’s table tennis players in the English speaking Caribbean, Britton representing Queen’s Park, used clever serves varied attacks, tactical precision and showed great composure to defeat Knights in a very entertaining final.

The competition attracted 80 players which included several international players. Enroute to the championships victory, Britton defeated Terry Corbin by a 3-0 margin (4, 3, 10). In the round of 32 in the round of 16 he defeated Jamali Mauge by a 3-1 score (8, 8,-14, 6) in the Quarterfinals he defeated Kenneth Paramand by a 3-1 margin (4, 5, -9, 19). In the semifinals, Britton outlasted compatriot Jonathan Van Lange 11-5, 12-10, 11-5 and Knight got past Tobagonian Derron Douglas 11-3, 11-5, 4-11, 11-7.

Guyana’s Van Lange came third in the same tournament, while Nigel Bryan, Krystian Sahadeo and Niran Bissu made it to the round of 16. Guyana Colin Wong exited in the group stage. Thuraia Thomas competing in the women’s championships made it to the quarterfinals of the Women’s singles where she lost to finalist Imani Edwards Taylor.

Guyanese players are also participating in the ICWI league, some players under the Titans banner are also participating in a training camp being hosted by the Caranage TT Club conducted by Edwin Humphreys with Dwain Dick ITTF level two coach as the expert on duty.

 

 

Sports

